Amit Malviya singles out TMC MLA's viral video threatening voters with 'consequences' if they vote for BJP

The video went viral just a day after a raucous and violent altercation in the West Bengal Assembly

By-elections for the Asansol parliamentary constituency in West Bengal are slated to take place on 12 April. While the ruling Trinamool Congress is aiming for victory, a video of a TMC MLA has gone viral, hurting sentiments of the Bhartiya Janata Party and its supporters.

BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya shared a video today, 29 March in which TMC MLA Naren Chakraborty can be heard making an announcement in which he blatantly threatens saffron party voters. Naren Chakraborty warns BJP supporters in the video saying if they vote, they will face 'consequences'; but if they do not vote, they will be able to work or start a business in the state with the TMC's assistance.

"Such criminals should be behind bars," Malviya wrote in his tweet adding, "but in Bengal Mamata Banerjee patronises them." He also urged the Election Commission of India to take note of the matter.

Take a glance:

TMC’s Pandaveswar (Asansol) MLA Naren Chakraborty, is seen issuing open threats to BJP voters and supporters, asking them not to come out and vote, or else face consequences. Such criminals should be behind bars but in Bengal Mamata Banerjee patronises them. ECI must take note. pic.twitter.com/5KiPsPZHVG — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 29, 2022

The video went viral just a day after a raucous and violent altercation in the West Bengal Assembly. Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly also called out Chakraborty for abusing the law, revealing that he had previously been held by police under the Arms Act.

Naren Chakraborty; earlier a Member of Durgapur Zilla Parishad & erstwhile Pandabeshwar Block TMC President (just like the recently arrested Anarul Hossain of Rampurhat), in 2016, was initially detained by CISF at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport; Kolkata. — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) March 29, 2022

After former MP Babul Supriyo resigned from the Lok Sabha in October last year due to differences with the BJP, the Asansol seat fell vacant. He then joined the Trinamool Congress.

Along with the Asansol by-poll, four assembly seats will be contested on 12 April namely Ballygunge in West Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan (SC) in Bihar, and Kolhapur North in Maharashtra.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.