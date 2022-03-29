India

Amit Malviya singles out TMC MLA's viral video threatening voters with 'consequences' if they vote for BJP

The video went viral just a day after a raucous and violent altercation in the West Bengal Assembly

FP Trending March 29, 2022 20:34:26 IST
Amit Malviya singles out TMC MLA's viral video threatening voters with 'consequences' if they vote for BJP

File image of BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya. PTI

By-elections for the Asansol parliamentary constituency in West Bengal are slated to take place on 12 April. While the ruling Trinamool Congress is aiming for victory, a video of a TMC MLA has gone viral, hurting sentiments of the Bhartiya Janata Party and its supporters.

BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya shared a video today, 29 March in which TMC MLA Naren Chakraborty can be heard making an announcement in which he blatantly threatens saffron party voters. Naren Chakraborty warns BJP supporters in the video saying if they vote, they will face 'consequences'; but if they do not vote, they will be able to work or start a business in the state with the TMC's assistance.

"Such criminals should be behind bars," Malviya wrote in his tweet adding, "but in Bengal Mamata Banerjee patronises them." He also urged the Election Commission of India to take note of the matter.

Take a glance:

The video went viral just a day after a raucous and violent altercation in the West Bengal Assembly. Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly also called out Chakraborty for abusing the law, revealing that he had previously been held by police under the Arms Act.

After former MP Babul Supriyo resigned from the Lok Sabha in October last year due to differences with the BJP, the Asansol seat fell vacant. He then joined the Trinamool Congress.

Along with the Asansol by-poll, four assembly seats will be contested on 12 April namely Ballygunge in West Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan (SC) in Bihar, and Kolhapur North in Maharashtra.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 29, 2022 20:34:26 IST

TAGS:

also read

Eight killed in Bengal: 20 arrested for Birbhum violence, forensic team at site of incident
India

Eight killed in Bengal: 20 arrested for Birbhum violence, forensic team at site of incident

The West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh, to probe the incident.

Congress can revive and take on BJP only if Gandhis pull back and shed their sense of entitlement
Politics

Congress can revive and take on BJP only if Gandhis pull back and shed their sense of entitlement

Radical measures are needed and quickly as critical Assembly elections loom. Or else, the grand old party may actually crumble into dust

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in coal scam case in Delhi
Politics

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in coal scam case in Delhi

Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, said that the BJP government at the Centre is using the ED and the CBI for its political interests as it was unable to accept the setback in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls