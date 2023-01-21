Amidst thousands of job cuts #layoffs trends on Twitter, sparks meme fest
After a legion of job cut reports has set the internet ablaze, needless to say, it has sparked a meme fest, as #layoff and #layoff2023 are trending on Twitter
The reports about mass layoffs don’t seem to be dying down anytime soon. The internet is abuzz after these layoffs, which began last year and appears to be continuing in 2023, have become the talk of the town. What is more surprising is the fact that we are barely a month into the New Year, and as per news agency IANS, in the first 15 days of January, 91 companies have laid off more than 24,000 tech employees. Well, this is not all, the news agency also reported that on average more than 1,600 tech employees are being laid off in 2023 across the globe. Just a few days after e-commerce giant Amazon announced that it will be laying off more than 18,000 employees worldwide, Microsoft sent the tech world into a frenzy after it confirmed cutting 10,000 jobs by the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023.
Well, there is no denying the fact that it hasn’t been a great beginning for some of the IT pros in the year 2023. In every corner of the world, the technology industry has been ravaged by job cuts. The current slashing of jobs in the industry is at such an immersive rate that this pace has now been compared to the early days of the pandemic.
Amidst the countless reports of layoffs, now the internet seems to have broken its silence. After a legion of job cut reports has set the internet ablaze, needless to say, it has sparked a meme fest, as #layoff and #layoff2023 are trending on Twitter. So far social media users have taken the internet down with some hilarious memes. Several users have tickled everyone’s funny bone by claiming that while the tech industry has literally been disrupted with thousands of layoffs, government employees are relaxed and witnessing it all being happened.
Complaining about #layoffs on the platform from where most employees were laid off.#TRooInbound #INDvsNZ #SquidGame #YuziChahal #Amazon #Twitter #Microsoft #Infosys #Meta #Alphabet #Google #Memes #trendingmemes #TechNews #Employees #Tech pic.twitter.com/A7yCI4YPYm
— TRooInbound (@TRooInbound) January 18, 2023
Government employees watching layoffs#layoffs2023 #layoff pic.twitter.com/Sq6DiymkZU
— Rahul Kumar (@callme_rg) January 21, 2023
Govt Employees seeing Private companies laying off!#layoffs #layoff pic.twitter.com/RAYARefrT2
— Baa Familia (@BaaOfKyunki) January 18, 2023
After seeing #layoffs is trending once again..
Corporate employees be like:_ pic.twitter.com/aXIkoobyWM
— Sanjana Mohan (@SanjanaMohan10) January 18, 2023
#layoffs
I came in 10th – pattern changed
I came in 12th – JEE changed
I came in college – covid arrived
I went for jobs Layoffs hit
Am i the problem ?
– 2023 passout https://t.co/6OUJZkwcCG pic.twitter.com/xsP7wUpNFm
— Vishal Verma (@IknowitsVishal) January 18, 2023
seeing a lot of layoff news these days makes me feel that this man wasn’t wrong.🙃🙃
Sarkari Naukri supremacy>>>>#layoffs #it #Amazon #amazonlayoffs #unemployment #jobsearch #Job #India pic.twitter.com/2kxhnQoSwb
— Abhishek Rawat (@_FranklyFinance) January 16, 2023
Best way to make sure you don’t get laid off 😂 #layoffs pic.twitter.com/txSNV2bJ2D
— Harshit Verma (@harshit1verma) January 16, 2023
A few of the users claimed that they have been coming up with startup ideas, amidst mass layoffs.
My friend’s worried about #layoffs, while me: pic.twitter.com/1u58NgrSSP
— Navdeep⚡ (@dev_navdeep) January 16, 2023
One user tweeted, “What’s common between Vijay Mallya & Microsoft? VM spent crores on bday with Enriques Iglesias while kingfisher’s salaries were unpaid. A night before Microsoft announced the layoff for 10,000 people, they hosted a private concert by artist Sting at Davos for 50 people. Inhumane behavior.”
Whats common between Vijay Mallya & Microsoft?VM spent crores on bday with Enriques Inglesias while kingfisher salaries were unpaid.A night before #Microsoft announced #layoff for 10,000 people,they hosted private concert by artist Sting at Davos for 50 people. Inhumane behavior. pic.twitter.com/eEem9TeVrn
— Rishi Darda (@rishidarda) January 20, 2023
According to media reports, after several quarters of downturn in the personal computer market hurt Windows and device sales, Microsoft has been under pressure to maintain its growth rates at its cloud unit Azure.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Twitter's laid-off workers cannot pursue claims via class-action lawsuit, will need to sue individually, rules judge
Citing contracts that employees had signed with Twitter, a judge has ruled that employees who were fired by Elon Musk cannot sue the company in a class-action lawsuit, and will need to pursue their claims individually.
Elon Musk chops severance pay of fired Twitter employees, notifies them using spammy emails
Elon Musk had assured the fired staff of Twitter that they would be given a handsome severance package along with some benefits. However, the actual severance pay that former Twitter employees received was significantly less than what they are owed.
Goldman Sachs to cut about 3,200 jobs this week: Report
The uncertain outlook for markets and the economy, fears of persistent inflation, an expensive consumer banking foray and slowdown in various business lines has prompted Goldman Sachs to undertake this move.