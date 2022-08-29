Amid Twitter spat with Kejriwal, Assam CM bats for '5 Capitals of India'

'This will ensure, govts like Delhi do not have huge wealth at their disposal vis a vis North East and states from East,' Himanta Biswa Sarma said

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was involved in a Twitter debate with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on education, on Monday asked whether India can have five capitals, “one in every zone”.

“Having been engaged in a dialogue with Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal, who’s by now in habit of mocking at other states, I’m of the view that we should work on curing the disease of disparity, and not mock poor states. Can we have 5 Capitals of India, one in every zone?” Sarma tweeted.

Having been engaged in a dialogue with Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal, who's by now in habit of mocking at other states, I'm of the view that we should work on curing the disease of disparity, and not mock poor states. Can we have 5 Capitals of India, one in every zone? 1/3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 29, 2022

“This will ensure, govts like Delhi do not have huge wealth at their disposal vis a vis North East and states from East. And of of course what we’ve been doing in health, education, communication with blessings of our PM Shri @narendramodi Ji was unheard of in last 75 years. Finally, after seven decades of denial & negligence, process of mainstreaming of the North East started in 2014 by Hon PM, and the pace of progress is unrelenting. North East does not need sympathy & ridicule, we need what’s due to us – respect, resources and regeneration,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at Himanta Biswa Sarma and said if schools in the northeastern state were “not good” then “we can together fix them”, prolonging the Twitter spat between the two leaders. The argument between the two leaders in the virtual space began after Kejriwal had on Wednesday tweeted that a closure of schools is not a solution and there is a need to open more schools across the country, and shared a link to a news report claiming a “closure” of some schools in Assam.

On Sunday, Sarma took to Twitter to ask Kejriwal had he not promised to make Delhi at par with London and Paris. “When you couldn’t do anything, you started comparing Delhi with small states of the Northeast. Trust me, if BJP comes to power in Delhi, it will make it the most prosperous city in the world,” he wrote in Hindi.

In another tweet, Sarma said, Kejriwal was showing a desire to visit Assam, but “I feel sad and regretful that you don’t feel such a desire when Assam struggles with massive calamities like flood. And, yes, your deputy chief minister @msisodia has been extended an invitation”.

As the Twitter spat between the two chief ministers stretched on to Sunday, AAP chief responded to Sarma, saying “you haven’t answered my question”.

“When should I come to see your schools? If your schools are not good, then it is ok. We can together fix them,” he wrote in Hindi.

In another tweet, Kejriwal said: “Trust me, when AAP forms a government, then we will being development there akin to Delhi’s development. Will quell corruption and there would be no shortage of resources”.

On Saturday, the AAP supremo had asked Sarma when should he come to see the schools of the northeastern state. Both Kejriwal and Sarma have exchanged several virtual verbal volleys in the past few days.

(With inputs from agencies)

