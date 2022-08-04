Amid tensions with China, India-US to hold military exercise near LAC

The 15th edition of the Indo-US joint exercise, named ‘Yudh Abhyas’, is being planned from 14 to 31 October

New Delhi: India and the US will hold a two-week high-altitude military exercise at Auli in Uttarakhand, less than 100 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the central region, according to reports.

This comes weeks after the 16th round of India-China Corps Commander level meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side.

The 15th edition of the Indo-US joint exercise -- ‘Yudh Abhyas’ -- is being planned from 14 to 31 October where the two forces will carry out “maneuvers to exploit the full scope” of high-altitude warfare, The Print quoted sources in the defence and security establishment as saying.

It further reported that the location where the exercise will take place falls in Stage 1 of acclimatization for high altitude. “This time it is a very important exercise because the Indian side will be showcasing their high-altitude warfare strategies, while the Americans will be showcasing a number of technologies that can be used in such scenarios. This exercise has been planned in such a way that both sides come together for any scenario,” a source told The Print.

This time, a greater integration of air and ground assets will be seen, it stated.

India and China held the 16th round of Corps Commander-Level Meeting on 17 July. In a joint statement, the two sides stated that the meeting was held in a constructive, forward-looking manner and reaffirmed that resolution of remaining issues in eastern Ladakh would help in the restoration of peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations.

