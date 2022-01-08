Bhawara takes over at a time when Punjab Police are facing stringent criticism for their handling of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur.

Senior IPS officer Viresh Kumar Bhawra has been appointed the director-general of police of Punjab, according to an order. The appointment — the third in around over three months of Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's brief tenure. This also comes shortly before the Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for next month's polls.

The Charanjit Singh Channi-led government selected the 1987 batch IPS officer out of a panel of three officers shortlisted by the Union Public Service Commission. The UPSC criteria of seniority, merit and six-month tenure meant three officials made the cut — Prabod Kumar (1988 batch), and 1987 batchmates VK Bhawara and Dinkar Gupta.

Bhawara takes over at a time when Punjab Police are facing stringent criticism for their handling of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur. As per News18, Bhawara will have to assure the Centre and the Supreme Court of a professional probe into the case in which FIR has been registered against unnamed people.

His term shall be for a minimum period of two years from the date of assumption of office, said the order. At present, Siddharth Chattopadhyaya was the officiating DGP of the state.

Currently, the present Punjab DGP, Chattopadhyaya and other senior officers, have all been summoned by a Union Home Ministry team that is inquiring into circumstances that led to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motorcade being held up on a flyover in Ferozepur district for 20 minutes.

Taking cognisance of the security lapse, the home ministry also sought a detailed report from the Punjab government and asked to take stern action.

