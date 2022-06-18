Amid protests over Agnipath scheme, Yuva Kendra Sangathan set to run awareness campaign

To achieve this goal of reaching out to the maximum number of citizens and as a part of the strategy, extensive use will be made of personal and peer contact, bulk messaging and usage of social media platforms, Door to Door contact

As protests rage across states over the Agnipath scheme, National Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) will mobilise grassroots workers and use social media platforms to highlight the features of the Agnipath scheme among youths in the age group of 17.5 to 21.

A meeting in this regard was held by Secretary, Youth Affairs Sanjay Kumar with the Regional Directors, State Directors, Deputy Directors and District Youth Officers of NYKS on 16th June, 2022 virtually to take necessary steps for outreach of the scheme.

The salient features of the scheme and its benefits along with other details were underlined during the meeting. It was emphasised that NYKS, besides its field officials, will rope in all the grassroot level youth belonging to the Youth Clubs or otherwise and all other stakeholders to disseminate information about this transformational scheme, and amplify the message among large number of people particularly among the youth between the age group of 17.5 years to 21 years i.e. potential applicants.

To achieve this goal of reaching out to maximum number of citizens and as a part of strategy, extensive use will be made of personal and peer contact, bulk messaging through Telephone/Whatsapp and usage of social media platforms, Door to Door contact and by using the platforms of ongoing programmes of NYKS.

The grassroot machinery of NYKS has been asked to mobilize maximum youth volunteers to facilitate this outreach programme.

Read: Amid stir, MHA announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPF, Assam Rifles

Agnipath scheme

On June 14, the Centre said that youngsters in the age group of 17.5 to 21 years would be hired for a four-year tenure under the 'Agnipath' scheme. After completing their term, 25% of the recruits, knowns as 'Agniveers', will be absorbed for regular service.

Taking cognisance of the fact that recruitment in the Armed forces was affected in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the 'Agnipath' scheme from 21 to 23 years for 2022 amid widespread demonstrations against the new model for enrollment of soldiers.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.