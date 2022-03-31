Amid heatwave, IMD asks people to avoid sun exposure, issues alert to power and labour ministry

In its advisory, IMD has alerted the ministries to keep a regular check on power cuts and ensure proper electricity supply

New Delhi: With several parts of the country in the grip of a severe heatwave, the weather department on Thursday has advised laypersons to avoid sun exposure and also issued an alert for Labour Ministry, the Power Ministry and fire departments.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for departments including the Labour ministry, Power ministry and Fire departments for the severe heatwave conditions for the next four days.

Temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. IMD stated that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in some districts in the . Northwest, Central and West India for the next four days. However, the MeT department said that from April 1 the intensity of heatwave in Northwest India will reduce.

In its advisory, IMD has alerted the Power Ministry to keep a regular check on power cuts and ensure proper electricity supply.

People have been advised to stay indoors and avoid sun exposure as much as possible as heatwave could lead to severe to moderate health concerns for vulnerable people. The Labour Ministry has also been advised to follow the same instruction and avoid involving labourers outdoors to escape the direct exposure to the sun.

To improve public safety and minimise the risk of fire incidents, the Fire Department has been suggested to be equipped and alert.

IMD stated that most parts of Northwest and Central India and some parts of northeast India are likely to experience above-normal temperatures in the month of April, whereas south peninsular India, eastern parts of central India and extreme southern part of northeast India will experience normal to below normal minimum temperatures.

"The temperature is going to rise up to 39 degrees, it may reach 40 degrees also. Heatwave is there, it will continue for today and tomorrow including other parts of India. There will be a slight fall from April 1 and then again high temperatures will continue throughout," said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.

Rainfall in April 2022 averaged over the country has been predicted to be most likely to be normal (89-111% of the long period).

Most areas of northwest and central India and some parts of northeast India are likely to experience below normal rainfall while normal to above-normal rainfall is likely to be experienced over many parts of the south Peninsula, adjoining areas of west-central India and some parts of northeast India, the weather department has predicted.

States of Telangana and Gujarat are likely to experience a heatwave over the next two days, the MeT department predicted adding that isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya region is likely on 31 March and on 1, 3 and 4 April.

