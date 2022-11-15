Amid global lay-offs, WhatsApp India chief and Meta’s public policy head quit

New Delhi: Barely a couple of weeks after Meta India head Ajit Mohan put in his papers, WhatsApp’s India head Abhijit Bose and Meta Platforms Inc’s (META.O) public policy director in India, Rajiv Aggarwal have quit, a Meta spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The resignations follow the exit of Meta’s India head Ajit Mohan, who quit earlier in November after four years with the global tech company to join rival Snap Inc (SNAP.N).

Bose, who held the distinction of being the first India head of WhatsApp, announced his resignation on LinkedIn, and said that he is “really excited” about his next endeavour. “After a small break, I plan to re-join the entrepreneurial world,” he has said, adding that his stepping down had been in the offing for a while.

The tech giant also announced the appointment of Shivnath Thukral, who was Director of WhatsApp Public Policy in India, as Director of Public Policy for Meta in India across all its platforms.

Global tech giants Twitter, Meta and Amazon have announced massive layoffs both in India and abroad in the last week citing low revenues and a down in the doldrums advertising market.

Meta is also going through a process of massive layoffs which it announced last week, cutting more than 11,000 jobs or 13% of its workforce, as the Facebook parent makes sweeping changes in the company.

In India, Facebook for sometime now has been facing regulatory challenges with the BJP-led government at the Centre tightening laws that domestically govern such multinational tech companies.

