Amid COVID-19 surge, Election Commission postpones West Bengal's civic body polls

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court had asked the West Bengal SEC to consider postponing the municipal elections by at least four to six weeks

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, State Election Commission (SEC) has decided to postpone the civic elections in Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri and Chandannagar and hold it on 12 February, 2022.

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court had asked the West Bengal SEC to consider postponing the municipal elections by at least four to six weeks, giving it 48 hours to come out with its stand.

The West Bengal State Election Commission has issued a notification today stating the postponement. It also said that new nominations will not be submitted. The standard code of conduct that has been in place for so long will continue. With this postponement, candidates will get a little more time to campaign.

Trinamool Congress on Friday had written to SEC, seeking deferment by at least three weeks.

West Bengal BJP on Friday had also written to the State Election Commission (SEC) requesting to postpone the municipality elections for a month. "We would like to add since the notification of said elections on December 28, 2021, as per the Bulletin of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal, the daily reported COVID cases jumped from 732 to 23,467 on 13 January 2022," it said.

The BJP said that the positivity rate has also jumped from 2.35 percent on 28 December 2021 to 32.13 percent on 13 January 2022 in the state.

"We draw your attention to the Order of the Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta quote "Hence, we dispose of the present petition with a direction to the State Election Commission to consider the galloping speed with which the COVID cases are increasing and also to take into account the issue if holding of elections in such a situation will be in the public interest and if free and fair elections will be possible on the dates notified, and take a decision in respect of the postponement of the date of elections of aforesaid four Municipal Corporations for a short period of 4 to 6 weeks" unquote," read the letter.

On Friday, West Bengal reported 22,645 fresh COVID-19 cases and 28 fatalities, according to a state health department. The positivity rate dipped to 31.14 percent from previous day's 32.13 percent.

With inputs from ANI

