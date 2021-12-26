Amid COVID-19 concerns, states bring back night curfews; here's how they plan to tackle virus transmission

States are once again forced to impose COVID curbs as fresh concerns around COVID-19 and Omicron have emerged. Many states have already imposed night curfews and banned public gatherings

Amid fresh COVID-19 concerns, state governments have begun imposing night curfews in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus. The states are trying to avoid a second-wave-scenario, which sent tremors through the healthcare infrastructure of India. Here's a look at the precautionary steps taken by the governments:

Karnataka

According to PTI, the Karnataka government has decided to impose 'night curfew' for 10 days from 28 December between 10 pm to 5 am. The government has also banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places.

There has been a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 clusters in the state and in the number of Omicron variant's infections, with its tally in Karnataka now standing at 38.

According to the order, all gatherings, meetings, conferences, including marriages, from 28 December should strictly limit the number of participants to 300 people. It mandates organisers to strictly enforce COVID appropriate behavior.

Uttar Pradesh

According to a report by ANI, The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to impose a night curfew from 25 December following COVID-19 concerns in the country.

As per the government's directives, a night curfew will be put in place from 25 December from 11 pm-5 am. No more than 200 people will be allowed at weddings, as per the order.

The chief minister said that every single passenger coming from outside in the state should be duly traced. RTPCR testing should be done at airports, railway stations, and bus stations. Appreciating the role of Integrated COVID-19 Command Center (ICCC) and Monitoring Committees in COVID management, the chief minister has said monitoring committees in villages and urban wards should be reactivated so that tracing, testing and treatment can be done at the earliest. ICCC is to be operated 24x7, as per the order.

Assam

ANI reported that the Assam government has also imposed a night curfew from 11:30 pm to 6 am from 26 December given the rise in number of Omicron cases.

As per the state government's circular, "Night curfew to be in force from 11.30 pm to 6 am, Sunday onwards across Assam. This curfew, however, will not be applicable on 31 December 2021."

The order further reads that for Omicron-specific regulations, all district magistrates, superintendent of police and all other authorities concerned should be responsible for ensuring the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in all public places. The notice reads, "Any person violating these measures and not wearing a mask or spitting in public places shall be fined to the tune of Ra 1,000."

Haryana

In wake of the possibility of increasing Omicron cases in the state, the Haryana government also imposed a night curfew from 11 pm till 5 am from Friday, ANI reported. According to Chief Minister's Office, the gatherings of more than 200 persons in public places and events have been barred.

In order to tackle the transmission of the infection, the state government has also barred people, who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 , from public places in the state after 1 January.

At least 2.61 lakh people in Haryana got vaccinated on 23 December, a day after the Haryana government made it mandatory for everybody to be fully vaccinated to enter shopping malls, offices, banks, fuel stations etc.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government also announced night curfew in eight cities from Saturday, ANI said.

The CMO office said that the night curfew would be imposed daily from 11 pm to 5 am in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh.

With seven new cases of Omicron variant of the COVID-19 reported in Gujarat on Thursday, the tally in the state has gone up to30. According to the Ministry of health and family welfare, there are 668 active cases in the state.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh also imposed a night curfew from Thursday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "In view of COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh govt imposes night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from today till further orders."

Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Friday announced new COVID-19 guidelines for gatherings at public places and imposed a night curfew in the state. Restrictions have been imposed under the disaster management act 2005.

"Follow the rules if you want to stop the spread of COVID-19 . The restrictions imposed are primary in nature. If they are not imposed immediately, this will lead to stricter restrictions," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

As per the new guidelines, gatherings of only 100 people are allowed at indoor weddings and not more than 250 at outdoor weddings. While 50 percent capacity is allowed for gyms, spas, hotels, theaters and cinema halls.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.