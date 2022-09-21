Amid Chandigarh University row, huge protest at Lovely Professional University after student's suicide

New Delhi: Students at Jalandhar’s Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Tuesday were seen protesting after a first-year student died by suicide on campus.

The matter was brought to the attention of the Civil and Police Administration by LPU authorities on Tuesday evening. Following the incident, some students protested on campus, and heavy police presence was deployed.

Jalandhar, Punjab | Students gathered in large numbers last night inside the Lovely Professional University campus to protest over the suicide of a first-year student The initial probe has now unfurled the reasons, as mentioned in the suicide note, to be personal issues. https://t.co/Twjt5OqX4o pic.twitter.com/equATAIbPj — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

Officers from the Civil and Police Administration arrived on the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation.

According to ANI, the police recovered a suicide note from the spot which cited “personal reasons” for the act.

“We received info at around 5:30 pm on September 20 that a first-year student of B. Design at Lovely Professional University died by suicide. We reached the spot and recovered a suicide note which cited personal reasons,” said the Kapurthala Police.

Punjab | We received info at around 5:30pm on September 20 that a first-year student of B. Design at Lovely Professional University died by suicide. We reached the spot & recovered a suicide note which cited personal reasons; further investigation underway: Kapurthala Police pic.twitter.com/GKCqMpjLvV — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

The police also said that further investigation into the matter is underway.

The students gathered in large numbers last night inside the university campus to protest over the suicide of the first-year student.

The university issued a statement on the incident, which said that it is extending full support to the authorities for further investigation.

“LPU fraternity is saddened by the unfortunate incident. The initial investigation by the Police, and the contents of the suicide note point towards personal issues of the deceased. The University is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation,” the statement said.

“The University mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family,” it added.

A collection of suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022-27546669

