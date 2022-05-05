Amid blistering heat, Karnataka reports ‘extreme’ UV index: What is it and why are doctors concerned?

Devised in 2002 by the World Health Organization, the UV (ultraviolet) index measures the the level of UV radiation. High levels of UV radiation are responsible for skin cancers, sunburns and cataracts

As people in the country continue to fester in the scorching summer, experts have flagged the concern of a high UV (Ultraviolet) index in states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

In Karnataka, the UV index for 27 of the 31 districts, including Bengaluru, are showing UV Index readings of 12, which is considered “extreme”.

The UV Index for Dharwad, Kolar, Koppal and Raichur is 13 and for Yadagiri it is 12.5.

The high UV index has left oncologists worried, as they state that the high exposure to UV rays is causing a rise in skin cancer among patients.

What is UV index?

The ultraviolet index (UVI) is a measure of the level of UV radiation.

The UV index tells a person how much ultraviolet radiation is present on the ground at any given day and the potential to harm one’s skin.

UV radiation in short doses can cause tanning and sunburn, but too much exposure to UV rays can cause cataracts and skin cancer.

The UV index was developed by the World Health Organization (WHO) back in 2002 to raise public awareness of the risks of excessive exposure to UV radiation, and to alert people about the need to adopt protective measures.

The WHO states that higher the UVI, the greater potential for damage to skin and eyes.

A score of 1 or 2 is low, 3 to 5 is moderate, 6 or 7 is high, 8 to 10 is very high and 11 and above is extreme.

In fact, the WHO has said that when the UV Index stands between 0-2, one can go out safely. When the UV Index is between three and seven, the world health agency asks people to ‘seek shade during midday hours! Slip on a shirt, slop on sunscreen and slap on hat!’

Moreover, a UV index above eight, and the WHO requests people to avoid stepping out.

Types of UV rays and damage they cause

There are two important kinds of UV radiation: UV-A, with wavelengths from 400 to 315 nanometres, and UV-B with wavelengths from 315 to 280 nanometres. (Shorter wavelengths are called UV-C, but are mainly blocked by the atmosphere so we don’t need to worry about it.)

UV-A waves accounts for approximately 95 per cent of the UV radiation reaching the Earth’s surface.

Studies have shown that it is UV-A rays that penetrate deep into the skin and is responsible for immediate tanning, skin ageing and wrinkling and also lasting damages — such as skin cancer.

UV-B rays are also dangerous and cause sunburn, cataracts and skin cancer.

Why are doctors worried?

The extreme UV index in Karnataka has got oncologists worried. Dr US Vishal Rao, Dean, HCG Cancer Research Centre and Hospital told New Indian Express, "We only look at how weather is, but don’t talk about the UV Index. Skin cancers were rare in tropical co­un­tries like ours. But now, we are definitely seeing an increase due to high UV exposure."

Dr Narayana Subramaniam, Consultant and HOD, Head and Neck Oncology, Shankara Hospital, echoed similar sentiments. "Skin cancers in India used to be rare as higher levels of melanin pigment in our skin mitigates the impact of UV rays. But now skin cancers are on the rise," he said to New Indian Express.

In fact, a 2021 study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that nonmelanoma skin cancers were on the rise in north and east of India. The study said that the Northeast witnessed the highest incidence of skin cancer which is 5.14 for males and 3.98 for females

And it’s not just cancers. Doctors are also concerned that the severe UV index can affect people’s eyes.

"Though cataracts are caused due to the normal ageing process, overexposure to UV rays can also lead to cataract formations earlier than normal. In Andhra Pradesh and border areas, every second or third person has cataract at the age of 50 itself," Dr K Bhujang Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Nethrayalaya told Deccan Herald.

Protecting oneself from UV rays

Doctors say that the best way to protect yourself from the harmful UV rays is to use umbrellas, eyeshades, brim hats when stepping out of the house.

Another way to protect oneself is using a sunscreen with SPF 30 or 50.

