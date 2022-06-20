Amid Agnipath protests, Indian Army issues notification for Agniveer recruitment rally, registration begins next month

The Army said 'Agniveers' would form a distinct rank and they can be posted to any regiment and unit

The Indian Army on Monday issued a notification for Agniveer recruitment rally, saying that the registration will open from July onwards.

The announcement of Agniveer recruitment rally comes in less than a week after the Central government launched Agnipath recruitment scheme to engage youth in the defence and armed forces of the country.

The recruitment rally announcement also comes at a time when protests and agitations are being carried out by aspirants and the opposition parties.

The Indian Army on Saturday, 18 June, released terms and conditions as well as relevant details for the prospective applicants willing to join the armed forces under the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

The Army said 'Agniveers' would form a distinct rank in the Indian Army that will be different from any other existing ranks and they can be posted to any regiment and unit.

As per the notification, the online registration is mandatory and all the candidates would have to log into join Indian Army website - joinindianarmy.nic.in -. The registration which will start from July 2022 will be for Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/ammunition examiner) Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass and Agniveer Tradesman 8the pass as per the ARO Rally Schedule.

Terms and conditions for enrolment

As per the terms and conditions, candidates will be enrolled under Army Act 1950 for a service duration of

four (04) years including the training period.

Also, Agniveers enrolled will be subject to Army Act, 1950 and will be liable to go wherever ordered, by land, sea or air. The Indian Army said that Agniveers enrolled under the scheme, will not be eligible for any kind of

Pension or Gratuity.

Agniveer package

As per the recruitment rally notification, for the first year, the pay and emoluments of Agniveers will be Rs 30,000 (plus applicable allowances), for the second year, it will be customised package of Rs 33,000 (plus applicable allowances).

For the third year service, Agniveer will get a customised package of Rs 36,500 (plus applicable allowances), while for the fourth year the youth will get customised package of Rs 40,000 (plus applicable allowances).

CLICK HERE for the direct link of Agniveer recruitment rally notification

Agniveer will be provided non-contributory life insurance cover of Rs 48 lakhs for the duration of their engagement period and they will not be eligible for Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF) Schemes / benefits.

The notification also said that the 'Agniveers' will be liable to be assigned any duty in the organisational interest.

The personnel enrolled under this scheme will be required to undergo periodical medical checkups along with physical/written/field tests as per orders. The performance so demonstrated would be considered for subsequent offer for enrolment in the Regular Cadre. Agniveers can be posted to any regiment/unit and can be further transferred in organisational interest.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on 14 June, provides for the recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022. Protests have erupted in several states against the Centre's scheme.

It said a "distinctive insignia" will be worn by the Agniveers on their uniform during their service period and that detailed instructions on it will be issued separately.

The Army said based on organisational requirements and policies, 'Agniveers', on completion of their engagement period in each batch, will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the regular cadre.

"These applications will be considered in a centralised manner by the Army based on objective criteria, including performance during their engagement period and not more than 25 per cent of each specific batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in regular cadre post completion of their four-year engagement period," according to the document released by the Army.

The 'Agniveers' will be eligible for 30 days leave in a year as against 90 days for those in regular service. Medical leave will be granted based on medical advice.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.