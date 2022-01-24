Amazon faces backlash on Twitter over selling products with imprint of India's National Flag

As #Amazon_Insults_National_Flag trends on Twitter today, users point out that selling chocolate wrappers, face masks, keychains and kids clothing with flag’s imprint is against the flag code of India

Days before India’s 73rd Republic Day, e-commerce giant Amazon is facing flask on Twitter over selling products with the imprint of the Indian National Flag.

Indian Twitter users today shared their displeasure using the hashtag Amazon_Insults_National_Flag, which has been trending on social media.

Users were outraged after discovering that Amazon India is selling products such as face masks, T-shirts, and keychains and other clothes with the tri-colour imprint.

They pointed out that using the flag on products such as chocolate wrappers, face masks, ceramic mugs, keychains and kids clothing is against the flag code of India, 2002.

The idea of designing Tricolour on masks is complete disgrace to Indian flag. If people buy these masks, then there is a possibility of improper disposal, which will be disrespectful to the National flag as per flag code.@amazonIN take down these.#Amazon_Insults_National_Flag pic.twitter.com/OEfJIoWreW — Siddhi Chaudhari (@Siddhi_C123) January 24, 2022

According to the code, “The Flag shall not be used as a portion of a costume or uniform of any description. It shall not be embroidered or printed upon cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins or boxes.” Some users said this was a marketing tool used by Amazon to increase sales. It may be noted that Amazon had conducted a Republic Day sale last week.

#Amazon_Insults_National_Flag "Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately. ✊✊ pic.twitter.com/BHshmEHXZM — Rakshitha (@Rakshit69214957) January 24, 2022

This is not the first time that Amazon is facing such an allegation. In 2019, the company was called out for selling toilet seat covers, and doormats with prints of Hindu religious figures.

In 2017, a doormat with the imprint of the National Flag was listed on Amazon’s Canadian website, facing a boycott campaign.

At that time, the Indian government had urged the US and Canadian embassies to raise the matter with Amazon.

Such products were later removed from the platform.

