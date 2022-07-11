Amarnath Yatra resumes from Nunwan-Pahalgam side after being partially halted due to cloudburst

The annual 43-day pilgrimage was temporarily stopped on Friday after a cloudburst triggered flash floods, killing 16 people

Amarnath Yatra, which was partially suspended after a cloudburst incident near the holy cave, resumed on Monday morning.

Amarnath Yatra, which was partially suspended after a cloudburst incident, will resume on Monday from the Nunwan Pahalgam side, informed the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board on 10 July, 2022.

A fresh batch of pilgrims left for Kashmir valley from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp of Jammu at 5 am on Monday.

"We are filled with energy and will not go back without the 'darshan' of Baba. We have full faith in Bhole Baba and are waiting for the darshan of Baba. We are happy that the Yatra has resumed. CRPF and other personnel have guided us to move ahead safely," said the pilgrims.

J&K | Amarnath yatra which was partially suspended due to cloudburst has resumed. After being halted in Jammu, the fresh batch of #Amarnath pilgrims have started to move from the Jammu base camp pic.twitter.com/OkDCh8Vpwc — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

Amarnath Yatra was halted after a cloudburst incident on 8 July. The pilgrims were asked to wait at the Baltal Base camp after a cloudburst triggered flash floods which resulted in the death of 16 people. About 50 people were missing after the incident.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa, had asked all the Yatris registered on or before 11 July to move to the Bhagwati Nagar base camp.

The annual 43-day pilgrimage commenced from the twin base camps — Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal — on 30 June.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha reviewed the situation at the Pahalgam base camp and even interacted with pilgrims.

"The security personnel and administration have carried out an efficient rescue operation. We pay condolences to those who lost their lives. Efforts are underway to resume the Yatra along with repairing the path. Pilgrims should come, we will provide them with all facilities," Sinha said.

At least 16 people have died in the cloud burst incident near the holy shrine of Amarnath, informed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG Atul Karwal on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Karwal said, "There are 16 confirmed deaths, about 40 still seem to be missing. There is no landslide, but rain continues, though no problem in rescue work. Four NDRF teams with over 100 rescuers in rescue work. Besides, Indian Army, BSF, SDRF, CRPF and others continue with the rescue operation."

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) official on Saturday informed that rescue operation has been intensified in the Amarnath cloud burst incident.

Over one lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice ‘shivling’.

A total of 69,535 pilgrims have left in 10 batches from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the Valley since 29 June, the day the first batch of pilgrims was flagged off by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

The yatra is scheduled to end on 11 August on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

With inputs from agencies

