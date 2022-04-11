Amarnath Yatra registration begins; check guidelines, process to apply

Individuals can also register themselves through the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) mobile app.

The registrations for the Amarnath Yatra have begun today, 11 April. People who are interested in undertaking the pilgrimage can register themselves on the official website- shriamarnathjishrine.com. Individuals can also register themselves through the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) mobile app.

The 43-day Yatra will commence from 30 June and continue till 11 August this year.

Here are the steps to register for the Amarnath Yatra:

― Visit the official website at shriamarnathjishrine.com.

― Click on the “What’s New” section of the website and select the option to register online.

― A new window will appear. Click on the link to register yourself for the Amarnath Yatra.

― Fill in all the required details and submit your registration for the Yatra.

The SASB has also issued some guidelines to devotees with regards to what items they can/cannot carry. Some of them are as follows:

• All pilgrims must carry adequate winter clothing, windcheater, raincoat, a small umbrella, jacket, torch, walking stick, waterproof trekking shoes, cap, gloves, woollen socks, trousers and gloves. These items are essential when facing strong winds/ extremely cold weather.

• Keep a note on you at all time with the contact details of a member of your yatra group. Also carry your yatra card and other id proof with you.

• Children below 13 years of age and elderly people above 75 years will not be allowed to participate in the Amarnath Yatra.

• Do not wear slippers on the journey as it will be tough to move along the steep rises and falls on the route to the shrine.

• Carry a water bottle, dry fruits, chocolates, roasted grams/channa etc. for use during the journey.

• The use of plastics is strictly prohibited and is punishable under the law.

• The instructions of the Yatra administration must be followed strictly.

The Amarnath Yatra was cancelled midway in 2019 due to the abrogation of Article 370. In 2020 and 2021, a symbolic yatra was observed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

