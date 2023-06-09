India

Amarnath Yatra: Poori, jalebi, burger banned; Check the list of food items allowed

The yatra will begin on 1 July and conclude on 31 August, 2023. The sacred site is located in the Ladar Valley, which is at an elevation of 12,756 feet above sea level

FP Staff June 09, 2023 18:01:25 IST
Representational image. PTI

The 62-day pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave will begin on 1 July and conclude on 31 August, 2023. The sacred site is located in the Ladar Valley, 141 kilometers from Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir, at an elevation of 12,756 feet above sea level. The valley is typically surrounded by glaciers and snow-covered mountains for the majority of the year.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board has released an advisory that contains a list of food items that are prohibited. Check it out:

Forbidden Food Items:

  1. All non-veg items
  2. Fried Rice
  3. Pizza
  4. Burger
  5. Poori
  6. Bhatura
  7. Dosa
  8. All fried or fast food items
  9. Alcohol
  10. Tobacco
  11. Gutka
  12. Pan Masala
  13. Halwa
  14. Jalebi
  15. Rasgulla
  16. Gulab Jamun
  17. Khoya Barfi
  18. Pickle
  19. Fried Papad
  20. Cream-based food

Permissible Food Items:

  1. Plain dal
  2. Roti/Phulka
  3. Pulses
  4. Green vegetables
  5. Saag
  6. Besan curry
  7. Chocolates
  8. Fruits
  9. Green salad
  10. Sprouts
  11. Sambar
  12. Idli
  13. Uttapam
  14. Poha
  15. Vegetable Sandwich
  16. Herbal tea
  17. Coffee
  18. Fruit juice
  19. Kheer
  20. White oats
  21. Dry fruits
  22. Honey
  23. Khakra
  24. Dhokla
  25. Murmura
  26. Dry petha
  27. Til ka ladoo
  28. Low-fat milk
  29. Mineral water
  30. Glucose (in standard packet form)

With inputs from agencies

