Amarnath Yatra: Poori, jalebi, burger banned; Check the list of food items allowed

The 62-day pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave will begin on 1 July and conclude on 31 August, 2023. The sacred site is located in the Ladar Valley, 141 kilometers from Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir, at an elevation of 12,756 feet above sea level. The valley is typically surrounded by glaciers and snow-covered mountains for the majority of the year.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board has released an advisory that contains a list of food items that are prohibited. Check it out:

Forbidden Food Items:

All non-veg items Fried Rice Pizza Burger Poori Bhatura Dosa All fried or fast food items Alcohol Tobacco Gutka Pan Masala Halwa Jalebi Rasgulla Gulab Jamun Khoya Barfi Pickle Fried Papad Cream-based food

Permissible Food Items:

Plain dal Roti/Phulka Pulses Green vegetables Saag Besan curry Chocolates Fruits Green salad Sprouts Sambar Idli Uttapam Poha Vegetable Sandwich Herbal tea Coffee Fruit juice Kheer White oats Dry fruits Honey Khakra Dhokla Murmura Dry petha Til ka ladoo Low-fat milk Mineral water Glucose (in standard packet form)

