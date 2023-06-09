Amarnath Yatra: Poori, jalebi, burger banned; Check the list of food items allowed
The yatra will begin on 1 July and conclude on 31 August, 2023. The sacred site is located in the Ladar Valley, which is at an elevation of 12,756 feet above sea level
The 62-day pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave will begin on 1 July and conclude on 31 August, 2023. The sacred site is located in the Ladar Valley, 141 kilometers from Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir, at an elevation of 12,756 feet above sea level. The valley is typically surrounded by glaciers and snow-covered mountains for the majority of the year.
The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board has released an advisory that contains a list of food items that are prohibited. Check it out:
Forbidden Food Items:
- All non-veg items
- Fried Rice
- Pizza
- Burger
- Poori
- Bhatura
- Dosa
- All fried or fast food items
- Alcohol
- Tobacco
- Gutka
- Pan Masala
- Halwa
- Jalebi
- Rasgulla
- Gulab Jamun
- Khoya Barfi
- Pickle
- Fried Papad
- Cream-based food
Permissible Food Items:
- Plain dal
- Roti/Phulka
- Pulses
- Green vegetables
- Saag
- Besan curry
- Chocolates
- Fruits
- Green salad
- Sprouts
- Sambar
- Idli
- Uttapam
- Poha
- Vegetable Sandwich
- Herbal tea
- Coffee
- Fruit juice
- Kheer
- White oats
- Dry fruits
- Honey
- Khakra
- Dhokla
- Murmura
- Dry petha
- Til ka ladoo
- Low-fat milk
- Mineral water
- Glucose (in standard packet form)
