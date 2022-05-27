Amarnath Yatra: J&K DGP chairs high level meeting, reviews security, deployment arrangements

In the meeting, it was decided that sufficient manpower will be deployed in advance so that the camps and routes of yatra are secured and checked at the earliest

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday chaired a high level meeting of senior officers from Police, Army and CAPFs to review the security arrangements and deployment of personnel for the Amarnath Yatra 2022 at police headquarters here.

DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh chairs high level meeting of senior officers of Police,army,CAPFs to review the security and deployment of personnel for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2022 at PHQ Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/UWJrNYFOgJ — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) May 27, 2022

The Amarnath Yatra will commence on June 30 this year.

The meeting deliberated on different issues of security of camps, communication network, regulation of traffic management on national highway and other roads, parking of vehicles and deployment of forces on both the yatra routes of Pahalgam and Baltal etc, read a statement.

It was decided that sufficient manpower will be deployed in advance so that the camps and routes of yatra are secured and checked at the earliest. Further, rescue teams will be deployed by the Police forces at various places to provide necessary help to the yatris.

DGP Dilbag Singh stressed upon the officers present in the meeting to maintain close coordination with their ranks and other security agencies to achieve better results and called for an effective mechanism and planning for smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra. He emphasised upon officers for special focus on sensitive locations and base camps while putting in place the security arrangements.

He said that the coordination mechanisms and communication systems must be established among the counterparts of all the stakeholders of Army, CAPFs, Police and Civil administration. He said that adequate and effective deployments should be made on ground to address any vulnerability and to gaps if any. Also, he directed the officers to revisit security plans and fine tune these at sectoral level to augment an adequate response to any exigency. He emphasized for focus on ROPs, lateral deployment, law and order deployment to neutralize threats and meet the challenges.

Singh said that adequate manpower will be available to the jurisdictional officers and directed that the identified routes of travel and movement, Do’s and Don’ts for the yatris, helpline numbers should be made public and be circulated through every possible medium so that yatris could take note and ask for any assistance effortlessly, read the statement.

The DGP said that adequate logistics with regard to mobility, CCTVs and other security gadgets will be made available along with sufficient manpower. He said that adequate arrangements with regard to disaster management should be made to tackle any natural calamity. He also highlighted the need to put in place SOPs for any eventuality of fire or flash floods.

The meeting was attended in person by ADG CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir, Daljit Singh Choudhary; Spl. DG CID, Jammu and Kashmir R R Swain; Commandant General HG/CD, Jammu and Kashmir, H K Lohia; IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, among others.

The officers representing different forces apprised the DGP regarding their requirements and also briefed about the measures formulated for the peaceful conduct of the yatra.

