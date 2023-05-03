Amarnath Yatra 2023: Pilgrimage begins on 1 July; how to register and book helicopter

Amarnath Yatra 2023 is all set to begin on 1 July and end on 31 August. The registration for the 62-day pilgrimage is now open. The sacred site is located in the Ladar Valley, at a height of 12,756 feet above sea level. The valley, which is surrounded by know-covered mountains for the majority of the year, is about 141 kilometres from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

How to register for the Amarnath Yatra 2023?

The registration form can be obtained from any authorised bank branch. The form is then need to be filled and sent back to the bank branch along with a registration fee of Rs 100. Each registered person will get a token number which will be the access pass. You can also register online for the Yatra.

Steps to register for Amarnath Yatra 2023 online:

Step 1: Visit Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board’s (SASB) official site at www.jksasb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Register’ button under ‘Online Services’ tab.

Step 3: Fill in the necessary details and press ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Verify the OTP received on your mobile number.

Step 5: After the procedure, a confirmation message will be sent to your mobile number.

Step 6: Deposit the enrollment fees.

Step 7: Download the Yatra Permit after registration.

Who can sign up for the Amarnath Yatra 2023?

Anyone between 13 and 70 years of age can sign up for the Amarnath Yatra 2023. However, a health certificate is mandatory. Women who are six weeks or more pregnant are barred from the Yatra visit.

How to get health or fitness certificate for the Amarnath Yatra in 2023?

You can get the health or fitness certificate for the Amarnath Yatra 2023 from your nearby bank branch. You are required to fill the form with the necessary details and then get the medical form signed by a physician or local health centre. The medical certificate is a mandate for the Amarnath Yatra trek as oxygen intake for many can be challenging at high altitudes.

How to book helicopter for the Amarnath Yatra in 2023?

Helicopters will be available for pre-booking as well on location. You can avail the service from Baltal and Pahalgam. With the help of a chopper, you can finish your Amarnath Yatra trek in a single day. The cost of helicopter travel can range from Rs 2000 to Rs 3500 per person. You can call +911942313146 or visit shriamarnathjishrine.com to reserve a helicopter for the Amarnath Yatra this year.

