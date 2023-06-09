Amarnath Yatra 2023: Amit Shah to hold high-level review meeting to check preparedness
Home Minister will review the preparedness in a series of meetings that include security as well as other aspects linked to the annual pilgrimage. The meeting today will take place around 4 pm.
Ahead of the scheduled Amarnath Yatra which will begin on July 1 and continue till August 31, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting today to check the preparedness.
Shah will review the preparedness in a series of meetings that include security as well as other aspects linked to the annual pilgrimage. The meeting on Friday will take place around 4 pm.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka, Central Reserve Police Force Director General SL Thaosen and officers concerned in the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as those from Jammu and Kashmir Police and administration will also attend the meeting to be held in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
After the success of the G20 tourism working group meeting held in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is busy making arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra amid intelligence inputs of possible attempts by Pakistan-based terror outfits to disrupt the pilgrimage.
The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas, will begin on July 1 and continue till August 31.
With inputs from ANI
