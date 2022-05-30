Amarnath Yatra 2022: What are RFIDs made compulsory for pilgrims this year?

RFIDs use radio waves to communicate between an electronic tag and a reader to track and identify an object. Officials said that the security of pilgrims is their top priority and that these devices would help authorities in case of a security scare

The Amarnath Yatra is set to resume on 30 June after a two-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir, the first since Article 370 was abrogated in 2019, slated to witness a historic turnout of six to eight lakh devotees, frantic preparations are underway.

Home minister Amit Shah has been conducting lengthy meetings over the yatra and a slew of safety measures including 40,000 central paramilitary and police personnel, anti-drone technology and Radio Frequency Identity Tags (RFIDs) have already been unveiled.

And for good reason.

The Valley is already on edge after a Kashmiri Pandit, Rahul Bhat, was shot dead by terrorists in tehsil office in Chadoora town in Budgam district on 22 May.

Devotees have also regularly been attacked during the Yatra including most recently in 2017 – 53 devotees have been killed and another 167 been injured in 36 terror attacks on the Amarnath Yatra since 1990, as per the government.

Let’s take a closer look at RFIDs and how they work:

How will they be used?

Officials said that security of pilgrims is their top priority and that RFIDs would help the authorities track them through their journey.

“The RFID tags would help in tracking a pilgrim and to let know where the person is. RFID has lots of benefits and among them, the most important one is that it would find out if there are any unauthorised persons,” said shrine board CEO Nitishwar Kumar.

“This will be the first time RFID tags are provided to pilgrims, earlier vehicles carrying them were tracked through the tags. It was then provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF),” a senior government official was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

How do RFIDs work?

RFIDs use radio waves to communicate between an electronic tag and a reader to track and identify an object.

As per Indian Express, RFID tags use an integrated circuit and an antenna to communicate with a reader using radio waves at several different frequencies – low frequency (LF), high frequency (HF), and ultra-high frequency (UHF).

The message sent back by the tag in form or radio waves is translated into data and analysed by the host computer system. Unlike Barcodes, RFIDs do not require direct line of sight to identify objects. They also have a bigger range.

There are two types of RFID readers: Fixed RFID and Mobile RFID. While Fixed RFID readers are placed in stationary positions like a toll booth, devices that can read RFID tags on the move are Mobile RFID readers.

What about tags?

As per Indian Express, there are two types: Active and Passive.

Active RFIDs use their own power source, mostly batteries. Active tags can ping information every few seconds like beacons, or they can get activated when a reader is in the proximity.

Passive RFIDs, on the other hand, are activated through the reader using the electromagnetic energy it transmits. This is enough power for the tag to transmit information back to the reader. Active tags have a longer read range, around 300 ft, compared to passive tags.

What are RFIDs used for?

In credit cards, at toll booths, in casinos to track chips, for passports, in animal identification, inventory systems and hospital operating rooms.

So, basically everywhere.

Oh and the Indian Army is also using RFIDs to keep track of ammunition.

In February, the defence ministry announced the implementation of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tagging of its ammunition inventory.

The RFID tagging is in conformity with global standards in consultation with GS-1 India, a Global Standards organisation set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the defence ministry said.

The implementation of the RFID solution for ammunition asset visibility will transform management of ammunition and bring in a “quantum jump in ammunition lot management and tracking capability”, the ministry said.

