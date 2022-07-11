Amarnath flash floods: Kejriwal announces financial assistance for families of two Delhi residents

Arvind Kejriwal said financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of two Delhi residents will be given

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday visited the families of two women who lost their lives in a cloudburst near the Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kejriwal said financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of two Delhi residents will be given.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the families of two women who lost their lives in the Amarnath cave cloudburst "Govt will provide help of Rs 10 lakhs to each family & ensure their children's studies go well," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/cmOadsPQen — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

Flash floods triggered by heavy rain struck near the shrine on 8 July, leaving at least 16 people dead and more than 30 missing.

"Delhi residents Birmati Ji and Prakashi ji died due to the cloudburst during the Amarnath Yatra. I just met their families. We will give an assistance of Rs 10 lakh to each family. We will arrange for good education for their children. And will help them in whatever way we can. May God give peace to their souls," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The annual 43-day yatra commenced from the twin base camps -- traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal -- on 30 June.

So far, over 1.13 lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at the shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-shivlingam. The yatra is scheduled to end on 11 August.

(With inputs from agencies)

