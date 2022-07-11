India

Amarnath flash floods: Kejriwal announces financial assistance for families of two Delhi residents

Arvind Kejriwal said financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of two Delhi residents will be given

FP Staff July 11, 2022 14:08:46 IST
Amarnath flash floods: Kejriwal announces financial assistance for families of two Delhi residents

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday visited the families of two women who lost their lives in a cloudburst near the Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kejriwal said financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of two Delhi residents will be given.

Flash floods triggered by heavy rain struck near the shrine on 8 July, leaving at least 16 people dead and more than 30 missing.

"Delhi residents Birmati Ji and Prakashi ji died due to the cloudburst during the Amarnath Yatra. I just met their families. We will give an assistance of Rs 10 lakh to each family. We will arrange for good education for their children. And will help them in whatever way we can. May God give peace to their souls," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The annual 43-day yatra commenced from the twin base camps -- traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal -- on 30 June.

So far, over 1.13 lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at the shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-shivlingam. The yatra is scheduled to end on 11 August.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 11, 2022 14:08:46 IST

TAGS:

also read

Over 200 high-powered bulletproof vehicles stationed in J&K amid high threat for Amarnath Yatra
India

Over 200 high-powered bulletproof vehicles stationed in J&K amid high threat for Amarnath Yatra

Almost double the companies of all security forces have been deployed in Jammu and Kashmir compared to the previous year for the security of Amarnath Yatra.

Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to bad weather, pilgrims from Nunwan camp in Pahalgam stopped midway
India

Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to bad weather, pilgrims from Nunwan camp in Pahalgam stopped midway

The Amarnath Yatra had commenced on 30 June from the the two base camps - Nunwan in Pahalgam of south Kashmir's Anantnag and Baltal camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district

Three from Rajasthan among pilgrims killed in Amarnath flash flood
India

Three from Rajasthan among pilgrims killed in Amarnath flash flood

At least 16 people have died in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the Amarnath cave shrine on Friday