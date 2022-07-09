Amarnath cloudburst: Govt needs to explain what happened, says Farooq Abdullah

At least 16 people have died in the cloud burst incident near the holy shrine of Amarnath

New Delhi: J&K National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has reacted to the Amarnath cloudburst incident.

Farooq Abdullah said, "The incident is unfortunate. An investigation into the matter is necessary, government needs to explain what happened. We also hope good compensation would be provided to families of deceased persons."

"We hope goverment will say explain what happened and how. Basis on which tents were put up at such a risky place should be investigated. It is 1st time tents were placed there. This can be a human error," he added.

At least 16 people have died in the cloud burst incident near the holy shrine of Amarnath, informed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG Atul Karwal on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Karwal said, "There are 16 confirmed deaths, about 40 still seem to be missing. There is no landslide, but rain continues, though no problem in rescue work. Four NDRF teams with over 100 rescuers in rescue work. Besides, Indian Army, BSF, SDRF, CRPF and others continue with the rescue operation."

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) official on Saturday informed that rescue operation has been intensified in the Amarnath cloud burst incident.

