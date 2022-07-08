Amarnath cloudburst: From President Kovind to PM Modi, political leaders convey their condolences
A cloudburst took place at the holy cave area of Amarnath on Friday which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the ‘nallah’, adjoining the holy cave that has claimed that life of at least 10 people so far
Condolences from across the political spectrum poured in following the cloudburst near the holy cave area of Amarnath on Friday that claimed at least 10 lives. Here's what the leaders had to say:
President Ram Nath Kovind
I am distressed to learn that a cloudburst near Amarnath shrine has claimed several lives. My condolences to the bereaved families. Relief and rescue measures are in full swing to provide succour to those stranded. I pray and hope that the yatra be soon resumed.
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 8, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022
Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, saying that he has spoken to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha and inquired about the situation. NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work and saving people's lives is the priority.
बाबा अमरनाथ जी की गुफा के पास बादल फटने से आयी फ्लैश फ्लड के संबंध में मैंने LG श्री @manojsinha_ जी से बात कर स्थिति की जानकारी ली है। NDRF, CRPF, BSF और स्थानीय प्रशासन बचाव कार्य में लगे हैं। लोगों की जान बचाना हमारी प्राथमिकता है। सभी श्रद्धालुओं की कुशलता की कामना करता हूँ।
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 8, 2022
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
Spoke to Hon'ble PM & Hon'ble HM and briefed about the incident. Hon'ble PM & Hon'ble HM has assured all the help. Our priority is to save the lives of people. Instructions have been issued to provide all necessary assistance to pilgrims. I am closely monitoring the situation.
— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 8, 2022
Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi saying "the news of the casualties due to cloudburst near the holy Amarnath cave is extremely painful. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shiva for everyone's well being."
पवित्र अमरनाथ गुफा के पास बादल फटने से कई श्रद्धालुओं के हताहत होने की ख़बर बेहद पीड़ादायक है। शोकाकुल परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। भगवान शिव से सभी की कुशलता की प्रार्थना करता हूँ।
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 8, 2022
Mehbooba Mufti
Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti tweeted:
Saddened & shocked to know about the tragic cloudburst accident near the Amarnath cave. Deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.
— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 8, 2022
Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tweeted "The untimely death of many devotees due to cloudburst near the holy cave in Amarnath is extremely sad. Praying to god to give place to the departed souls at his feet. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the well being of the injured and missing devotees."
अमरनाथ में पवित्र गुफा के निकट बादल फटने के कारण कई श्रद्धालुओं की असामयिक मृत्यु बेहद दुखद है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें। शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति मेरी संवदेनाएं। घायल व लापता श्रद्धालुओं की कुशलता के लिए प्रार्थना है।
— Om Birla (@ombirlakota) July 8, 2022
Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "The news of the disappearance and death of many devotees due to cloudburst near the Amarnath cave is very sad. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased."
अमरनाथ गुफा के पास बादल फटने से कई श्रद्धालुओं के लापता होने और मृत्यु की ख़बर बेहद दुःखद है।
मैं घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं और मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं प्रकट करता हूं।
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 8, 2022
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has extended condolences to bereaved families over the Amarnath cave cloudburst incident, saying, "I was very distressed to learn about the tragic death of number of pilgrims on account of cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in J&K."
