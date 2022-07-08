India

Amarnath cloudburst: From President Kovind to PM Modi, political leaders convey their condolences

A cloudburst took place at the holy cave area of Amarnath on Friday which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the ‘nallah’, adjoining the holy cave that has claimed that life of at least 10 people so far

FP Staff July 08, 2022 21:27:00 IST
File photo of the holy cave shrine of Amarnath at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. PTI

Condolences from across the political spectrum poured in following the cloudburst near the holy cave area of Amarnath on Friday that claimed at least 10 lives. Here's what the leaders had to say:

President Ram Nath Kovind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, saying that he has spoken to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha and inquired about the situation. NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work and saving people's lives is the priority.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi saying "the news of the casualties due to cloudburst near the holy Amarnath cave is extremely painful. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shiva for everyone's well being."

Mehbooba Mufti

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti tweeted:

Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tweeted "The untimely death of many devotees due to cloudburst near the holy cave in Amarnath is extremely sad. Praying to god to give place to the departed souls at his feet. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the well being of the injured and missing devotees."

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "The news of the disappearance and death of many devotees due to cloudburst near the Amarnath cave is very sad. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased."

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has extended condolences to bereaved families over the Amarnath cave cloudburst incident, saying, "I was very distressed to learn about the tragic death of number of pilgrims on account of cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in J&K."

Updated Date: July 08, 2022 22:00:08 IST

