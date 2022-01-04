India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government decided to re-open the Kartarpur corridor from 17 November. It was closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

Asian News International January 04, 2022 12:46:09 IST
Amarinder Singh urges Centre to work with Pakistan to allow pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib with Aadhaar card

File image of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib. News18

New Delhi: Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged the Centre to work with the Pakistan government to allow pilgrims to enter Kartarpur Sahib with an Aadhaar card.

Singh tweeted:

He further said:

The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government decided to re-open the Kartarpur corridor from 17 November. It was closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019.

