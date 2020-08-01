India

Amar Singh passes away: Modi pays tribute to 'energetic public figure'; Akhilesh Yadav recalls his association with SP

Amar Singh was with the Samajwadi Party for a large part of his political career and was regarded as one of the most powerful politicians of his time.

Amar Singh, Rajya Sabha member and former leader of Samajwadi Party, passed away on Saturday in Singapore at the age of 64.
Singh had been suffering from kidney ailments for a long time. He was undergoing treatment in Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital for the past few months. He had undergone a transplant in 2009 and in 2018.

He was born on 27 January 1956 in Aligarh. Singh was an alumnus of the St. Xavier's College and University College of Law, Kolkata, from where he attained his LLB.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed condolences over the passing away of Amar Singh and said he “was a man of many parts”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Amar Singh was an energetic public figure who witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. “He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life,” Modi wrote.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted a picture of Amar Singh with him and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Amar Singh was once considered to be a close confidant of the SP patriarch.

Union Defence Minister Rajanth Singh expressed his condolences on Amar Singh's death and added that the late politician was on friendly terms with all political parties.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, “I pay my homage to the untimely demise of Shri Amar Singh. I express my condolences to his family members in this time of sorrow and pray that his soul rests in peace.”

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik wrote that he is deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of the veteran leader.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh posted on social media that Amar Singh was a "fearless" politician and had "guts to speak out his mind."

Former President Pranab Mukherjee said Amar Singh was a politician with cordial relations across party lines. “He frequently interacted with me during 2004-09 & later. A Calcutta boy, he last met me in Kolkata itself,” Mukherjee wrote, tweeting pictures of himself with the late politician.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu said it is very rare to find a politician like Amar Singh who could build strong friendships across party lines.

