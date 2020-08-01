Amar Singh, ex-Rajya Sabha MP and Samajwadi Party leader, passes away at 64 after prolonged illness

Singh, who was with the Samajwadi Party for a large part of his political career, was once considered one of the most powerful politicians in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi.

Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness. Singh was 64.

Media reports said Singh was undergoing treatment at Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital for the past seven months.

Singh had been suffering from kidney ailments for a long time and had undergone a transplant in 2009 and again in 2018.

Earlier in March this year, when rumours of his death were doing the rounds, Singh had released a video on social media revealing he was unwell but alive. In the video captioned "Tiger zinda hai" Singh looked frail but asserted, "There is enough courage, enthusiasm and spirit left in me and my treatment is underway. Hopefully, with Goddess Bhavani’s blessings, I will return with double energy."

Singh was considered the architect of the alliance between Samajwadi Party and the Congress-led UPA-II after the Communist Party of India withdrew from the government over a nuclear deal with the US.

But Singh later had a fallout with party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and was expelled from the party in 2010. However, he was welcomed back in the party folds in 2016. His homecoming lasted a short span, for he faced expulsion a second time in 2017 after Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav took control of the party, and Singh was seen as being close to the party's old guard including Mulayam and his brother Shivpal.