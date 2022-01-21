Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with flame at National War Memorial amid criticism: All you need to know

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh

The Amar Jawan Jyoti or the iconic "eternal flame" for soldiers at India Gate was merged with the torch at the National War Memorial in a ceremony on Friday.

Amid sharp criticism, the government defended the move and said a "lot of misinformation" was being circulated.

"The flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti is not being extinguished. It is being merged with the flame at the National War Memorial. It was an odd thing to see that the flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti paid homage to the martyrs of the 1971 and other wars but none of their names are present there," said government sources.

The moment will mark a transition in the history of the iconic India Gate memorial, where the eternal Amar Jawan Jyoti flame has been burning since 1971.

Here's a look at why this is being done, how people have reacted and the history of the Amar Jawan Jyoti.

History of Amar Jawan Jyoti

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

It was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on 26 January 1972.

It is a memorial symbolised by an inverted bayonet and soldier's helmet over it with an eternal flame burning beside it.

The flame that burns at the Amar Jawan Jyoti is kept alive all year. There are four flames on each side of the cenotaph. Only one flame burns throughout the year. However, on Independence Day and Republic Day, all flames are lit. Though liquified petroleum gas was used to keep the flame alive till 2006, it is now lit using piped natural gas.

Moving the flames to War Memorial

This afternoon, the flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti will be merged with the flame at the National War Memorial, which is just 400 metres away on the other side of India Gate.

The National War Memorial, built across 40-acres close to India Gate at the cost of Rs 176 crore, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 February 2019.

At the War Memorial, the eternal flame is positioned below the central 15.5 m obelisk. There are four concentric circles — the "Amar Chakra", "Veerta Chakra", "Tyag Chakra" and the "Rakshak Chakra", where the names of 25,942 soldiers are inscribed on granite tablets in golden letters.

According to the government, the National War Memorial is dedicated to soldiers killed during the Indo-China War in 1962, Indo-Pak wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, Indian Peace Keeping Force Operations in Sri Lanka and in the Kargil Conflict in 1999, and also those in the UN peacekeeping missions.

The names of troops who lost lives in the counter-terrorist operations are also included on the walls of the memorial.

When the National War Memorial was inaugurated, questions emerged on having the two memorials. Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Lt Gen P S Rajeshwar, was quoted at time as saying, "The eternal flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti will stay. We have inherited that flame.”

Moreover, Lt Gen PJS Pannu had said, "Amar Jawan Jyoti is an inseparable part of our history. Amar Jawan Jyoti was built to commemorate India's victory in the Indo-Pak War of 1971. So, both flames will have their own importance."

Why the merger

An NDTV report citing sources said that the decision for the merger of the flames was taken after officials complained of the difficulty in the upkeep of both the flames.

Additionally, some officials have argued about the presence of two flames, asking that since the National War Memorial has already been built for the martyrs of the country, why a separate flame should be lit at the India Gate.

Reactions

The announcement made by the government on the Amar Jawan Jyoti quickly went viral on Twitter and it became one of the most trending topics on the social messaging site.

Congress’ Rahul Gandhi said it was a matter of great sadness that the immortal flame that used to ‘burn for our brave soldiers will be extinguished today’.

बहुत दुख की बात है कि हमारे वीर जवानों के लिए जो अमर ज्योति जलती थी, उसे आज बुझा दिया जाएगा। कुछ लोग देशप्रेम व बलिदान नहीं समझ सकते- कोई बात नहीं…

हम अपने सैनिकों के लिए अमर जवान ज्योति एक बार फिर जलाएँगे! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 21, 2022

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also questioned the move, asking if this ‘government had no respect for democratic tradition’.

This government has no respect for democratic tradition & established convention, whether in parliament or out of it. The sanctity acquired after fifty years of the Amar Jawan Jyoti is being lightly snuffed out:https://t.co/d918XjfntF So everything must be reinvented post-2014?! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 21, 2022

Congress leader Manish Tewari was also sceptical of the move, saying it ‘tantamounts to extinguishing history’.

Extinguishing Amar Jawan Jyoti tantamounts to extinguishing history

For it commentates sacrifice of those 3,483 brave soldiers who cleaved Pakistan into 02 parts & redrew map of South Asia post partition

It is ironical that in 50 th year of liberation1/1https://t.co/QZztoleuL4 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) January 21, 2022

Journalists Maya Mirchandani and Shiv Aroor also expressed their dismay at the Centre’s decision.

Totally against the Amar Jawan Jyoti being doused. It’s literally the eternal flame. It shouldn’t be touched. If anything, the new AJJ at the National War Memorial should draw from it. But the original should NOT be doused. https://t.co/Bb65EIGY8Z — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) January 21, 2022

Sources within the government, however, rebutted these allegations, saying the flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti was not being extinguished and was simply being merged with the flame at the National War Memorial.

Sources also said that the names of all Indian martyrs from all the wars, including 1971 and wars before and after it are housed at the National War Memorial. Hence, it is a true 'shraddhanjali' to have the flame paying tribute to martyrs there.

Attacking the Opposition, the sources were cited as saying, "It is ironic that people who did not make a National War Memorial for seven decades are now making a hue and cry when a permanent and fitting tribute is being made to our martyrs."

A few veterans from the Armed Forces also hailed the move. Lt Gen Satish Dua, a retired army general, said it gave him a great satisfaction that the eternal flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti is being merged with the National War Memorial.

MERGING OF ETERNAL FLAME.

It gives me great satisfaction that the eternal flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate is being merged with the National War Memorial(NWM). As someone who had steered the design selection & construction of NWM, I'd been of this view all along... +

1/2 pic.twitter.com/9l9AL0Dpza — Lt Gen Satish Dua🇮🇳 (@TheSatishDua) January 21, 2022

Ved Malik, who led India during Kargil War, said that the move is a natural thing to do.

A natural thing to do now that the National War Memorial has been established and all ceremonials related to remembrance and honouring soldiers killed in action are being held there. https://t.co/IjgYSnhmvF — Ved Malik (@Vedmalik1) January 21, 2022

There were also others who welcomed the move. News agency ANI’s Ajit Kumar Dubey said it was a ‘very good decision’.

Very good decision by the govt to merge the two flames. The memorial for the Indian soldiers @salute2soldier National War Memorial should get priority over others. “Amar Jawan Jyoti flame to be merged with National War Memorial flame on Friday https://t.co/c6ARHiifJw — Ajit Kumar Dubey (@ajitkdubey) January 20, 2022

A few netizens also said it was a good move, saying that the "Amar Jawan Jyoti shouldn't be under the shadow of the remnants of colonial crap, a symbol of British oppression."

With inputs from agencies

