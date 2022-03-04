Aman Lekhi resigns as Additional Solicitor General of India; no specific reason cited for move
Lekhi was appointed to the post in March 2018 and was re-appointed on 1 July 2020 for a period of three years till 30 June 2023
New Delhi: Senior advocate Aman Lekhi on Friday resigned from the post of Additional Solicitor General of India.
In a two-line letter addressed to the Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Lekhi said that he is tendering his resignation from the post of Additional Solicitor General at the Supreme Court with immediate effect.
Senior advocate Aman Lekhi resigns as Additional Solicitor General with immediate effect.@DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/lOHYLLbFZR
— AshishTripathi (@Ashtripathi13) March 4, 2022
He has not given any specific reason for his resignation.
Lekhi was appointed to the post in March, 2018 and was re-appointed on 1 July, 2020 for a period of three years till 30 June, 2023.
Aman Lekhi is the son of renowned Supreme Court lawyer Pran Nath Lekhi. He is married to BJP Member of Parliament from New Delhi Constituency, Meenakshi Lekhi. Lekhi, also a lawyer, is presently a minister of state (MoS) for external affairs and culture of India.
He has appeared in various important criminal matters in the Supreme Court as well as in various high courts including coal block allocation scam and 2G spectrum allocation scam.
With input from agencies
