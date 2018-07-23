Alwar lynching: MHA seeks report from Rajasthan govt; asks for details of incident, action taken to punish those involved

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday sought a report from the Rajasthan government on the alleged lynching of a man in the state's Alwar district on the suspicion of cow smuggling.

The Home Ministry asked the Rajasthan government to provide details of the incident, the action taken to punish those involved in it and the steps taken to restore peace, an official said.

The report has been sought as early as possible, the official said. The deceased 28-year-old Akbar Khan was thrashed by a group of people on suspicion of being a cow smuggler in Lalawandi village in Alwar on Saturday last.

The Rajasthan Police has also set up a high-level committee to probe the allegations of delay against the Alwar police in taking Khan to a hospital after he was allegedly lynched on the suspicion of cow smuggling. The lynching of Khan was also raised in Lok Sabha by a Congress MP, triggering protests from BJP members.