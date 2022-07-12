Delhi Police counsel sought time to make arguments in the matter and requested the court to take up the matter on 14 July.

New Delhi: The sessions court of Patiala House Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing on Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's bail plea to 14 July, in a case related to an objectionable tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

Representing Zubair, Advocate Vrinda Grover submitted that FIR was registered by Delhi Police with in a few hours after the tweet was posted by the anonymous Twitter handle. Police didn't upload the FIR saying this is a sensitive matter, she added.

Delhi Police counsel sought time to make arguments in the matter and requested the court to take up the matter on 14 July. However, Grover opposed saying postponing the matter for two days was unfair and urged the court to take up the matter tomorrow 13 July, if possible. However, the court fixed 14 July as the next date for hearing.

The magisterial court order, which on July 2 dismissed his bail plea and sent him to 14-day judicial custody (JC) in the case, cited the nature and gravity of the offences against Zubair and observed that the matter was at the initial stage of the investigation.

The court had sent him to JC after his five-day custodial interrogation.

In its order, the court had noted the submission of the public prosecutor that the investigation was at the initial stage and that there was every likelihood that police custody (PC) remand of the accused would be required.

The judge also considered the addition of new sections during the course of the investigation while rejecting the bail application.

With inputs from PTI

