Allow Parliament to function, we shall revoke suspension of MPs: Govt to Congress

New Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said the government is ready to withdraw suspension of Opposition MPs if the Leader of Congress Parliamentary Party gives assurance in the house that they will not come with placards.

"We have many bills to pass but unfortunately, the house is getting adjourned. If the Leader of Congress Parliamentary Party gives assurance in the house that MPs will not come with placards, then, we are ready to withdraw suspension," Pralhad Joshi said.

"Inspite of that, the Opposition is not cooperating, which means they are running away from the discussion of price rise. If the Opposition is really interested, they should allow the house to function normally," he added.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings have been disrupted mostly due to the Opposition protests and demands of a discussion on price rise and GST rate hike on some food items, since the Monsoon Session began on 18 July.

"Government was ready from first day to discuss inflation, Opposition wasn't allowing the house to function normally. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had COVID. Since she had come back we are appealing to them for the house to function normally. We already decided that the issue of price rise will be discussed on Monday in Lok Sabha and on Tuesday in Rajya Sabha, despite that house wasn't allowed to run. They're running from discussing the issue," Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.

"Either Opposition MPs should express regret about whatever they have done or their leader should ensure that they won't bring placards which are against the rules. In that case, the government is ready to move the motion to revoke the suspension of MPs," he added.

Meanwhile, sources said a meeting, over stalemate in Lok Sabha, was held at the office of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The Speaker called floor leaders of all parties to the meeting. Discussion on revocation of suspension of MPs was taken up in the meeting, they added.

(With inputs from ANI)

