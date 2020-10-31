Allahabad University releases results for PGAT 2 programme at allduniv.ac.in

Candidates who get shortlisted from the Post Graduate Admission Test will be able to apply for various postgraduate level courses such as LLM, MEd, MBA and MBA-RD

The University of Allahabad has released the Post Graduate Admission Test results for PGAT 2 programmes on Friday (30 October). Candidates who appeared in the entrance exams to seek admission into postgraduate courses offered by the varsity can check their results by visiting the official website of the Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in.

According to Jagran Josh, aspirants can also check their Allahabad University results by logging onto the e-Counselling Portal of the University at aupravesh2020.com.

The PGAT 2 exam was held from 29 September to 5 October earlier this year. Candidates who get shortlisted from the tests will be able to apply for various postgraduate level courses such as LLM, MEd, MBA and MBA-RD.

Follow these steps to check the AU PGAT 2 results:

Step 1: visit the official site of the university at allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the results link for PGAT 2 exams 2020 on the homepage

Step 3: Type in the login credentials that were generated during the registration process

Step 4: You will redirected to a new webpage

Step 5: Your PGAT 2 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: View, download and take a print out of the mark sheet

Allahabad University also declared the results for the institute of professional studies (IPS) courses.

Candidates can check their results using the registered email address and system-generated Allahabad University password. The IPS test was conducted to shortlist candidates for admission into the professional courses offered by the university and its affiliated institutes.

The varsity has also released the PGAT 2 and IPS scorecards along with the results which are available for download from the website. It will soon release the PGAT 2 and IPS cut off in the form of closing ranks for each subject and category as well.