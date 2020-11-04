Allahabad University PGAT 1 result 2020 declared; check your score, qualifying status at allduniv.ac.in

Those who obtained more marks than the cut-off list in the Post Graduate Admission Test will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for postgraduate programmes at Allahabad University

Allahabad University Post Graduate Admission Test (PGAT) 1 result 2020 has been declared today (4 November) on the varsity's official website allduniv.ac.in. Students can check their score and qualifying status on the official website.

According to a report by Careers 360, the Allahabad University will now release the cut off list in form of ranks for each subject and category.

The cut-off list will be released separately for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

Students who obtain more marks than the cut off list will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

The Allahabad University PGAT 1 exam was conducted from 29 September to 5 October.

The AU PGAT 1 result will mention the candidate's name, registration number, roll number, category, father and mother's name, subject-wise score, total, qualifying status, a report by Jagran Josh said.

Steps to check and download Allahabad University PGAT 1 result 2020

Step 1: Go to University of Allahabad's official website - allduniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Key in your application ID and password or date of birth.

Step 3: Tap on Submit button.

Step 4: The Allahabad University PGAT 1 result will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Save and take a print of your score card.

On 30 October, the University declared PGAT 2 programmes result. Students who qualified the exam will be able to apply for various postgraduate level courses such as LLM, MEd, MBA and MBA-RD.

The varsity also declared the results for the institute of professional studies (IPS) courses.