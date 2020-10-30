Allahabad University admissions 2020: Online counselling process begins today, check allduniv.ac.in

The cut off marks for computer based test (CBT) is 192 and above in all category, except for the Scheduled Tribes category from which all those who appeared for the exam can sit for counselling

Allahabad University has on Friday (30 October) started the online counselling of students for admission into undergraduate courses for the academic session 2020-21. Candidates seeking admission in the University will have to register for counselling at allduniv.ac.in.

As per the official notification by the University of Allahabad, the first phase of online counselling has started with UGAT B.Com programme.

Students will be required to upload their documents for e-counselling. They can also register through the link at the AU PRAVESH website - www.aupravesh2020.com and www.ecounselling.in.

Check the complete schedule of the online counselling of University of Allahabad, Admission 2020 here: https://www.allduniv.ac.in/upload/misc/13986206605f9b37a89ba9c.pdf

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the cut off marks for computer based test (CBT) is 192 and above in all category, except for the Scheduled Tribes category from which all those who appeared for exam can sit for counselling.

The choice filling and document uploading window will be open till 31 October up to 5 pm. The notification for allotment of seats will be available on 1 November between 10 am and 12 pm. Candidates who names appear in the list will have to submit fees on 2 November up to 5 pm.

A report by NDTV said that candidates registering for counselling will have to upload scanned copies of original documents. They will be required to upload high school (class 12) or equivalent exam's mark sheet and certificate, intermediate (class 10) or equivalent exam's mark sheet and certificate, Aadhaar card, undertaking for gap year (if applicable) among others.

Allahabad University declared the entrance exam result 2020 for UG programmes earlier this week.

The day 2 on Allahabad University counselling 2020 will be on 1 November, while day 3 of counselling will be on 2 November.

Click here to know the steps for registering to University of Allahabad e-counselling: https://ecounselling.in/ecounselling_guideline.pdf

Here is the direct link to register for University of Allahabad e-counselling: https://ecounselling.in/