Allahabad University entrance result 2020 for undergraduate programmes declared, check aupravesh2020.com

Allahabad University entrance result 2020 | To check the results, students who have appeared for the test will be required to login with the details provided by them at the time of registration

Allahabad University entrance exam result 2020 for undergraduate (UG) programmes has been declared online at the varsity's official admission website - aupravesh2020.com.

"Result is available now for the courses - BA/BFA/BPA, B.Sc, B.Sc. Home Science, B.com," read the scrolling message on the homepage of the website.

To check the Allahabad University undergraduate Aptitude test (UGAT) scorecard, students who have appeared for the test will be required to login with the details provided by them at the time of registration.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the Allahabad University entrance exam for admission to various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses was conducted in September.

All the results, including those of postgraduate entrance test, are expected to declared by 28 October.

According to a report by NDTV, Allahabad University entrance exam result mentions the candidate's name, roll number, father's name, mother's name, registration/ user ID, subject-wise score, category, and qualifying status.

Candidates who have qualified the entrance test will be called for the counselling round. The Allahabad University is expected to release the cut off marks from 30 October.

Steps to check Allahabad University entrance exam 2020 result:

Step 1: Visit the University of Allahabad official website for admissions - aupravesh2020.com.

Step 2: Enter your details in candidate’s login section on the homepage.

Step 3: Your Allahabad University UGAT results 2020 will be displayed on the page.

Step 4: Check your subject-wise score, total, qualifying status before saving and taking a print.

Here is the direct link to check Allahabad University undergraduate entrance exam 2020 result: https://www.aupravesh2020.com/Home/ListsofExam.aspx?PostId=3