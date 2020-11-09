Allahabad University admission 2020: Results for BA LLB, LLB and LLM entrance exams declared at aupravesh2020.com

Those belonging to the general category will have to obtain 30 marks to qualify the entrance examination and be included in the merit list

The Allahabad University entrance exam results 2020 for B.A LLB, LLB and LLM courses have been declared at aupravesh2020.com. Candidates can check their score and qualifying status by entering their credentials on the result portal.

The University of Allahabad had conducted the examinations for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in September.

Only the students who have secured the minimum qualifying criteria will be eligible to be included in the merit list. The University will use the merit list to shortlist the candidates for counselling and admission. Those belonging to the general category will have to obtain 30 marks to qualify the entrance examination.

The merit list will be prepared on the basis on the ranking of students in the entrance examination. The AU merit list 2020 and counselling dates as well as schedule will soon be released by the varsity on its official website.

Steps to check and download Allahabad University entrance examination result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website - aupravesh2020.com.

Step 2: Go to Candidate's login and enter your details correctly.

Step 3: Tap on the result link displayed on the page.

Step 4: The AU entrance exam results 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check your name, score, qualifying status, rank and other details carefully.

Step 6: Save and take a print out of your AU entrance test result 2020 for future reference.