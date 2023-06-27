'Good it is about religion, the believers of which did not create any public order problem': Alld HC slams 'Adipurush'

The Allahabad High Court today slammed the makers of the movie Adipurush for portraying religious characters including Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman in an objectionable manner, Live Law reported.

“The one who is gentle should be suppressed? Is it so? It is good that it is about religion, the believers of which did not create any public order problem. We should be thankful. We saw in the news that some people had gone to cinema halls (wherein the movie was being exhibited) and they only forced them to close the hall, they could have done something else as well,” the bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Shree Prakash Singh quoted by Live Law as making orally remarked while noting that the CBFC should have done something while granting certificate in the matter.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, on Monday, came down heavily on the censor board and the makers of the recently released Pan-India release ‘Adipurush’ amid the ongoing row around the films’ dialogues.

During a hearing on a plea for certain contentious dialogues in ‘Adipurush’, the court asked “What is it that the censor board keeps doing? What do you want to teach the future generations?”

The court also questioned the absence of the producer, director and other parties during the hearing. The petition was filed by advocate Kuldeep Tiwari.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Tuesday. Directed by Om Raut, ‘Adipurush’, which is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, has drawn heavy criticism post-release. From critics to reviewers, many voiced misgivings over certain dialogues in the film.

Among the dialogues over which the makers have drawn flak are Marega bete’, ‘Bua ka bagicha hain kya’ and ‘Jalegi tere baap ki’.The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, the mythical hydra-headed demon king in the epic.

In the face of online outrage and negative reviews, the makers of ‘Adipurush’ revamped the dialogues.

With inputs from ANI

