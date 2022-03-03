Allahabad High Court recruitment 2021: RO, ARO and Computer Assistant results out; check direct link here

According to an official notice released by the NTA, no scorecards will be sent to the candidates by post

The Allahabad High Court has released the Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer and Computer Assistant recruitment exam 2021 results. Candidates can view the RO, ARO and Computer Assistant recruitment results at the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The final answer keys for the exams have also been released the National Testing Agency, who conducted the exam on behalf of the Allahabad High Court.

Steps to check Allahabad High Court recruitment 2021 results:

― Visit the website at recruitment.nta.nic.in

― Click on the link for the RO, ARO and CA 2021 results given on the main page

― Enter the required details to access the scorecards

― The Allahabad high Court recruitment 2021 results will be visible on your screen

― Check the scorecard and download a copy for future use

Direct link for result is here.

According to an official notice released by the NTA, no scorecards will be sent to the candidates by post. The NTA also stated that merely passing the recruitment test will not make applicants eligible for the vacancies.

“The selection is subject to fulfilling the eligibility, rank in merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents" and all other criteria required by the Allahabad High Court, stated the notice. View the notice here.

In case the NTA detects that any candidate had given falsified information at any stage of the recruitment, or does not fulfil the eligibility criteria, his/her candidature will be cancelled without any notice being given to the applicant.

The Allahabad High Court had conducted the RO recruitment exam on 10, 11 and 12 December 2021 and 5 January this year. The RO recruitment exam was held from 14 to 20 December last year, while the Computer Assistant paper was conducted on 21 December. All the exams were held in Computer-based mode in multiple shifts by the NTA.

For more information on the recruitment/appointment process for the posts, aspirants can visit the official Allahabad High Court website.

