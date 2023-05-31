Allahabad High Court dismisses Gyanvapi mosque committee's plea challenging Varanasi court order

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a civil revision plea moved by the Anjuman Intazamia Mosque Committee (AIMC) that has challenged a Varanasi Court order dismissing its objection to the maintainability of Hindu Worshippers’ suit seeking permission to regularly worship Shringar Gauri and other deities inside the Gyanvapi Mosque compound.

The Anjuman Intazamia Mosque Committee (which manages the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi).

The High Court has rejected AIMC’s challenge to the five Hindu women worshippers’ suit pending before the Varanasi court.

“It is a historic verdict. The court clearly has said that Anjuman Intezamia Mosque Committee’s petition is not maintainable and dismissed it,” advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case said.

Hari Shankar Jain, advocate also representing the Hindu side, said: “I hope that the day is not far when we will construct a grand Shiv temple there and the present structure will be removed.”

In December last year, the bench of Justice JJ Munir reserved its judgment after hearing counsels for both parties at length.

With its today’s decision, the High Court has upheld the September 12, 2022 order of the Varanasi court holding the said suit to be maintainable.

In October last year, the Masjid Committee had moved the High Court, challenging a September 12 order of the Varanasi court which held as maintainable the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights within the mosque complex.

In its September 12, the Varanasi court had rejected the mosque committee’s plea against the maintainability of the plea seeking right for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are situated in an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The Hindu women worshippers (plaintiffs) had moved a suit before the Varanasi Court essentially seeking a right to worship Shringar Gauri on the outer wall of the mosque complex located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

They claimed that the present Mosque premises was once a Hindu temple and it was demolished by Mughal Ruler Aurangzeb and thereafter, the present mosque structure was built there.

With inputs from LiveLaw

