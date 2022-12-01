Allahabad HC official suspended after image wearing payment scan code goes viral

Prayagraj (UP): An employee of the Allahabad High court on Thursday was suspended with immediate effect over a viral photo in which he is seen wearing a Paytm QR code on his uniform allegedly to take tips ‘online’ from the lawyers.

In the viral photo, some lawyers were also seen scanning the QR code and paying the court employee. The matter escalated after Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal saw the viral image and ordered suspension of the said employee.

The suspension order states that bundle lifter Rajendra Kumar-1 is suspended with immediate effect for using Paytm wallet in the premises.

During the suspension period, Rajendra Kumar has been attached to the accounts Department of the Allahabad High Court. Rajendra Kumar has been ordered not to leave Prayagraj without permission.

The photo of the employee taking the bribe came to the fore on November 29. Allegations of the high court employees resorting to online mode for bribes and tips in the High Court has raised many questions.

What does the order say?

“Subject to the Chief Justice’s order dated November 29 passed after considering Justice Ajit Singh’s letter dated November 29, in which strict action has been taken against Court Bundle Lifter, Rajendra Kumar-I, Employee No. 5098, attached with His Lordship as a bundle lifter, for using Paytm Wallet in the Court Premises, stands suspended with immediate effect.”

Old tradition

‘Bakshish’ or ‘a tip’ is not a new thing in the Allahabad High Court.

According to lawyers, whenever a decision comes in favour of an advocate, the bundle lifters ask for a tip.

Advocates give a few rupees as a gratuity to them and it is almost a tradition in Indian courts.

Bundle lifter Rajendra Kumar-1 possibly faced the brunt for institutionalising it, said Shikhar Mishra, Lucknow based lawyer.

