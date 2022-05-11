All you need to know about the fastest trains in India and what they have to offer

It’s unheard of in India to have regional trains running at a speed of 160 km per hour. However, the situation will soon change with India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) running between Delhi and Meerut

It’s unheard of and unprecedented in India to have regional trains running at a speed of 160 km per hour. However, the situation will soon change with India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) running between Delhi and Meerut.

The first trainset RRTS was handed over to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) late last week.

The 100 per cent indigenous transets, designed at Alstom’s Hyderabad engineering centre and manufactured at Savli (Gujarat), are in line with the government’s Make in India programme and Aatmanirbhar Bharat’s ambition.

Officials have said that it will be the fastest train in India as it has a design speed of 180 kmph and operational speed of 160 kmph. These RRTS trains will have an average speed of 100 kmph, they said.

Once operational, the RRTS will reduce commute time between Delhi and Meerut to under an hour. Currently, it takes more than 90 minutes to travel between the two cities in a passenger train.

What are the features of RRTS

The fully air-conditioned trains will also offer safety and comfort features to passengers.

Ergonomically designed 2x2 transverse cushioned seating, onboard WiFi, laptop and mobile charging facility at every seat, CCTV cameras, dynamic route maps, auto control ambient lighting system are some of the key features of the modern RRTS train that will run on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor.

According to NCRTC officials, modern RRTS trains will also have features like Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC), dedicated wheelchair and stretcher space located near the train doorway for easy access.

RRTS trains will also have a standard as well as premium class (one coach per train), along with one coach reserved for women commuters. These trains will be run in segments of four and six coaches depending on the requirement on that route.

These trains are designed for modern visual and audio announcements, which orient passengers with information about the next stop, final destination, speed of the train among others.

These trains will have automatic plug-in type wide doors reducing air friction and noise, the officials said, adding push buttons for the selective opening of doors on a need basis will also be available. This will eliminate the requirement of opening all doors at every station, which will save energy.

What are the other fast trains in India

Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express, or Train 18, is a semi-high-speed train that runs on two routes, one from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and the other from New Delhi to Varanasi.

The first “engine-less” train breached the 180 kmph speed threshold in its trial run. Even though the train is capable of touching 200 kmph, it lacks tracks that can support such speeds.

The Rs 100-crore train boasts of aerodynamically designed driver cabins at both ends for quicker turn-around at destinations. According to The Hindu, its alternate coaches are motorised to ensure even distribution of power and faster acceleration or deceleration.

The train has onboard WiFi and infotainment. For passengers’ safety and comfort, the train has automatic doors with retractable footsteps.

In the executive class coaches, rotational seats can be aligned in the direction of travel.

Gatimaan Express

Gatimaan express is another semi-high-speed train of India. At a maximum speed of 160 kmph, the Gatimaan express travels from Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi to Virangana Lakshmibai Junction in Jhansi in around 4.5 hours.

Each of the coaches include one male and one female host and three managers to assist the passengers during the whole journey.

The train has Executive Class and Chair Car category of seats and also a catering facility. An eight-inch LCD is also fixed behind each seat.

New Delhi-Bhopal Shatabdi Express

Until the introduction of Gatimaan Express in 2016, New Delhi-Bhopal Shatabdi was the fastest train in India. It touches the top speed of 91 kmph. Currently, it is the third fastest train in the country.

The train service was launched on 10 July 1988 to commemorate the birth centenary (shatabdi) of Jawaharlal Nehru. It was started between New Delhi and Gwalior Junction. Later it was extended till Jhansi and then Bhopal.



With inputs from agencies

