All India Muslim Personal Law Board issues QR code to register protest against UCC
In the AIMPLB letter issued by Mohammad Fazlurehim Mujaddidi, general secretary of the Board, the board appealed people to register their protest in large number against the UCC
Muslim groups in the country are standing against the Uniform Civil Code that aims to establish a uniform system for personal matters related to all citizens India. In the latest, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has come up with a QR code to register protest against UCC.
The decision for a QR code against UCC was taken during a meeting of AIMPLB on Wednesday.
The Muslim board has issued a letter urging people to register their protest against the UCC. It has a QR code which can be scanned to send a person’s opinion directly to the Law Commission of India.
Related Articles
Through the letter, issued in the name of Mohammad Fazlurehim Mujaddidi, general secretary of the Board, the Muslim board appealed people to register their protest in large number against the UCC.
Mujaddidi claimed that an environment is being created to implement UCC in India, through which the freedom of different religions and cultures is being hurt.
The letter further alleged that the Law Commission of India has sought opinion from the cities of the country regarding the UCC, and therefore, people should respond in this regard in a big way and oppose it.
Currently, in India, there is a different legal framework under personal laws based on religious scriptures’ interpretations of matters including religion, caste, and gender.
Under the UCC, uniform provisions will be proposed for marital cases, divorce-related cases, inheritance cases, adoption cases, and matters related to sustenance and support, which will apply to all citizens of India.
In his address to BJP functionaries, PM Modi, on 27 June, drew the nation’s attention to the UCC saying one home cannot have two sets of laws. The issue has sparked a debate surrounding its compatibility with Sharia Law, which is considered a mandatory legal system within the Muslim community.
The rules in Sharia Law have been derived from the interpretation of the Quran and narrations attributed to Prophet Muhammad, covering both civil and penal codes. Opposing UCC, AIMPLB asserted that Sharia Law should exclusively govern Muslims in any state.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Monsoon session of Parliament to begin from July 20, UCC bill likely to be tabled
The session is expected to be a stormy one as Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre could introduce a bill on implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during the session of Parliament.
Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code draft ready: What are its provisions?
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the expert committee under Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai had sought the opinion of over two lakh people and taken into account the views of ‘every section of society’
AAP supports Centre on Uniform Civil Code, but wants consensus among stakeholders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made a strong push for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters, and accused the Opposition of using the UCC issue to “mislead and provoke” the Muslim community.