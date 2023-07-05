All India Muslim Personal Law Board issues QR code to register protest against UCC

Muslim groups in the country are standing against the Uniform Civil Code that aims to establish a uniform system for personal matters related to all citizens India. In the latest, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has come up with a QR code to register protest against UCC.

The decision for a QR code against UCC was taken during a meeting of AIMPLB on Wednesday.

The Muslim board has issued a letter urging people to register their protest against the UCC. It has a QR code which can be scanned to send a person’s opinion directly to the Law Commission of India.

Through the letter, issued in the name of Mohammad Fazlurehim Mujaddidi, general secretary of the Board, the Muslim board appealed people to register their protest in large number against the UCC.

Mujaddidi claimed that an environment is being created to implement UCC in India, through which the freedom of different religions and cultures is being hurt.

The letter further alleged that the Law Commission of India has sought opinion from the cities of the country regarding the UCC, and therefore, people should respond in this regard in a big way and oppose it.

Currently, in India, there is a different legal framework under personal laws based on religious scriptures’ interpretations of matters including religion, caste, and gender.

Under the UCC, uniform provisions will be proposed for marital cases, divorce-related cases, inheritance cases, adoption cases, and matters related to sustenance and support, which will apply to all citizens of India.

In his address to BJP functionaries, PM Modi, on 27 June, drew the nation’s attention to the UCC saying one home cannot have two sets of laws. The issue has sparked a debate surrounding its compatibility with Sharia Law, which is considered a mandatory legal system within the Muslim community.

The rules in Sharia Law have been derived from the interpretation of the Quran and narrations attributed to Prophet Muhammad, covering both civil and penal codes. Opposing UCC, AIMPLB asserted that Sharia Law should exclusively govern Muslims in any state.

With inputs from agencies

