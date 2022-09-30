All India Muslim Jamaat chief receives death threat over 'PFI is a radical organisation' remark: Police

New Delhi: Bareilly Police on Friday said that All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, who had asked the Muslim community to stay away from the Popular Front of India (PFI) calling it a “radical group”, has received death threats over his statement against the now banned outfit.

“Action will be taken after obtaining an application from the president of All India Muslim Jamaat in this respect,” said Bareilly Police in a tweet.

All India Muslim Jamaat President received death threats over his statement on the PFI ban. Action will be taken after obtaining an application from the President of All India Muslim Jamaat in this respect of the referenced case: Bareilly Police pic.twitter.com/ao95zwLd8X — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2022

Razvi had on 23 September called upon the Muslim community to stay away from the Popular Front of India (PFI) calling it a “radical group” and urged the central government to impose a ban on it.

Razvi had also welcomed the arrest of the PFI leaders across the country.

“PFI is a radical organisation. Its members follow a radicalised ideology. I would appeal to all Sufi and Sunni Muslims to stay away from this organisation. The PFI has been named in many incidents across the country. It is necessary that there should be a ban on these kinds of organisations,” Razvi had said.

“The central government took appropriate action against PFI. I support the action of the government. I would request the government of India to ban PFI in order to safeguard the unity and sovereignty of the country,” he added.

With inputs from agencies

