All India Bar Examination date announced; online exam to be held on 8 November

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the new exam date for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE). As per the schedule, the exam will be held on 8 November.

The examination was earlier scheduled for 16 August but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BCI, regulator of legal education in the country, has also extended the last date of online registration till 17 October. Candidates can pay the application fee by 20 October. The deadline to complete the online form is 24 October.

The admit card will be released on 31 October.

The Council has stated that it reserves the right to extend the exam dates in case of unavoidable circumstances. "In that case, any request for refund/ adjustment of fees shall not be entertained," it added.

Click here to check the schedule - http://www.barcouncilofindia.org/schedule-aibe-xv/

To register for the exam, applicants will have to fill the challan form and submit the registration fee through any branch of the State Bank of India.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the registration fee for general and OBC candidates is Rs 3,560, while those belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 2,560.

A report by NDTV said that AIBE is an open book exam that consists of 100 objective type questions from legal subjects. There is no negative marking for wrong answers. The duration of the examination is three hours and thirty minutes.

The exam is conducted to test a potential advocate who wants to practice law. A lawyer needs to pass this exit examination with two years of enrollment in the Bar Council. An advocate has to clear the exam to get a "Certificate of Practice" by the Bar Council of India.