All India Bar Examination scheduled for 16 August postponed, new dates to be announced soon

The Bar Council said that a panel headed by a retired Supreme Court judge will soon decide upon a new schedule for exams

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) that was to be held on 16 August has been postponed till further notice. The examination has been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bar Council of India (BCI), regulator of legal education in the country, has also extended the date of receipt of application till 31 August.

“Keeping in view the present pandemic situation and frequent lockdown, increasing number of corona patients daily, the council has resolved to postpone the All India Bar Examination to be held on August 16,” the Bar Council said.

According to a report by Live Law, the new date of the examination and schedule will be decided by the monitoring committee for AIBE. The panel will be headed by a former judge of the Supreme Court of India.

A report by NDTV mentions that the last AIBE was conducted on 15 September and the results were declared on 22 November.

The national level exam is conducted to test a potential advocate who wants to practice law. A lawyer needs to pass this exit examination with two years of enrollment in the Bar Council. An advocate has to clear the AIBE exam to get "Certificate of Practice" by the Bar Council of India.

Candidates who have not yet completed the application process can register themselves for AIBE 2020 on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.