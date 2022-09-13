All illegal constructions will be razed like Noida Twin Towers: Karnataka minister's warning after Bengaluru flooding

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that by next monsoon all illegal constructions will be demolished and action will be taken against officials and builders

Bengaluru: Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka Tuesday said that all the pending illegal constructions in Bengaluru will be “razed liked Noida Twin Towers” by the next monsoon. The warning comes days after heavy rain and floods threw the IT hub of India out of gear.

“By next monsoon, we will raze all pending illegal constructions on lines of the Noida Twin Towers demolition recently,” R Ashoka said on Rajakaluve encroachment.

He further said that action will be taken against officials and builders. “Discussion regarding Bengaluru floods happened in the Assembly,” R Ashoka added.

The statement comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there will be no disparity while removing encroachments, which have been constructed in violation of building norms.

Bommai said that the recent floods have affected tech companies and workers and also houses in low-lying areas. “This time, the anti-encroachment drive will be taken up on a large scale… the work of removing encroachments will begin soon,” he added.

The chief minister also said that eviction notices have been given to those who have constructed buildings and houses on ‘rajakaluve’, impeding the free flow of rain water.

‘Rajakaluve’ in Karnataka refers the flow of water into a lake, canal, pond or any other water body. Notably, construction activity is strictly prohibited in 25-metre range of ‘rajakaluve’.

For the unversed, the Bengaluru’s civic bodies have marked out 700 encroachments that are said to have blocked storm water drains across the IT hub, which led to massive flooding in the city.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) conducting a demolition drive in the Mahadevapura area, after rains-triggered floods in the city pic.twitter.com/cyQ1mOr6Tf — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

On Monday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) started a demolition drive. As per the officials of the civic body, at least 15 places in Mahadevapura zone have been identified, which were choking flow of the rainwater. These structures include building, playground and garden of a prominent private school which have encroached the stormwater drain area.

Bengaluru had recorded about 131.6mm rain in 24-hour-period ending 5 September, the second highest single-day rainfall in the month in 34 years.

With inputs from agencies

