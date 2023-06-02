All five poll promises to be rolled out this fiscal, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
'We held a cabinet meeting today. We discussed all five promises thoroughly. We have decided that all five guarantees will be implemented in the present financial year,' said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
The Karnataka government on Friday cleared all the five “guarantees” that the Congress had made before the recently-concluded Assembly elections in the state.
“We held a cabinet meeting today. We discussed all five promises thoroughly. We have decided that all five guarantees will be implemented in the present financial year,” said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
The Chief Minister said the implementation (of guarantee about 200 units of free electricity) will begin from 1 July.
“200 units of electricity will be free… Consumers who haven’t paid their bills till July will have to pay,” said Siddaramaiah.
The Chief Minister said the free electricity scheme will depend on the yearly consumption at the household level and that the monthly average will be calculated, an extra 10 per cent added to it, and one won’t have to pay the power bill if the final figure is below 200 units.
The Chief Minister recalled that he and Karnataka Congress president, and now Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar had signed the guarantee cards and promised to implement all guarantees and ensure they reach the beneficiaries.
Ahead of the polls, the Congress had promised five ‘main’ guarantees in its poll manifesto – 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana).
With inputs from agencies
