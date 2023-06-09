All corruption in recruitment process eliminated in 6 years: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, claimed on Friday that during its six years in office, his administration has eradicated “corruption, disorder, and anarchy” from the hiring procedure.

The UP CM made the comment at a ceremony where he presented appointment letters to 7,182 ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse and Midwives) chosen by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

“We have not accepted rigging, disorder, anarchy and corruption in any selection process within the last six years,” he said.

An official release quoting the CM stated that the recruiting procedure is now clear everywhere, whether it be the several state commissions or the Basic Education Council.

He congratulated all of the chosen ANMs and asked them to carry out their responsibilities honestly.

“Instead of protesting, you trusted the government and after the process of selection, waited for the decision of the Supreme Court to come in your favour,” he said.

“People tried to obstruct the selection process, but we have attacked their unethical actions,” he said referring to the recruitment at the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi after assuming power in 2014 had said that the entire country is one family and we cannot discriminate against anyone.

“We have implemented it strictly from 2017 in Uttar Pradesh. We have given more than 6 lakh government jobs in 6 years and there is no room for any kind of discrimination,” he said.

Adityanath also asserted that all those recruited “have not needed any recommendation”. He said there is a system of teleconsultation at more than 600 places at present in the state and that health ATMs have been set up across districts which allows one to book 50 to 60 types of tests.

Encouraging the newly appointed ANMs, the CM said “You have the chance to see people in your respective districts and villages and get respect by doing better work in this field.” He said so many women becoming part of the healthcare force promotes both ‘Mission Shakti’ and ‘Mission Rozgar.’

(With agency inputs)

