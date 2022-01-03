Alka Mittal becomes the first woman to head ONGC as chairman and managing director

The public sector firm had been functioning without a chief since the retirement of its incumbent CMD Subhash Kumar on 31 December, 2021

Energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) director of Human Resources, Alka Mittal, has been given the additional charge of chairman and managing director (CMD).

The appointment in the State-run company was announced today. With this appointment, Mittal becomes the first woman ever to head ONGC as its CMD.

The public sector firm had been functioning without a chief since the retirement of its incumbent CMD Subhash Kumar on 31 December.

When an incumbent director retires, the order to replace the person is usually issued two-three days before the superannuation, which hadn’t happened for ONGC, leaving the company without a head for over 48 hours.

A post graduate in Economics, MBA (HRM) and Doctorate in Commerce and Business Studies, Mittal had joined ONGC as a graduate trainee in 1985, as per MoneyControl. Before joining as director (HR), Mittal held the charge of chief skill development (CSD) of the company. As CSD in-charge, she streamlined the activities and brought in uniformity in the working of the skill development centres of ONGC, as per the report.

She also implemented National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) in ONGC.

